Cousins Has Already Made His Presence Felt With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made more than a few notable roster moves this offseason. However, many of the moves Las Vegas made will help them in more ways than one. The addition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins was undoubtedly one of those moves.

After just three days of training camp practices, Cousins' impact has been tangible. At the very least, it is clear that the addition of Cousins will help expedite the Raiders' rebuild and help Klint Kubiak's tenure get off to a smoother start than it would have otherwise.

The Many Benefits of Adding Cousins

In camp, Las Vegas looks like a team in the early stages of implementing a new offense and new defense. Yet, they look to be further along at this point than they were in recent seasons. Cousins' familiarity with Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko will pay off as expected.

Cousins has helped Las Vegas' offense compensate for all of the unknowns facing the unit heading into the 2026 regular season. The Raiders will feature a new head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback, and new players at several other positions. Yet, Cousins' arrival will bring it all together.

Cousins has helped the Raiders' offense progress as quickly as possible on the field. However, Kubiak recently noted that Cousins has also helped increase competition in Las Vegas' quarterback room altogether. Cousins may be the starter, but the competition at quarterback is alive and well.

“I think they've done that in these first three practices. Every guy is doing something good every day, and it makes the other guy want to stay after practice a little bit longer to work on that throw that they missed. So, it's a really bright room, Coach Sullivan is doing a great job,” Kubiak said.

Cousins and Mendoza

Arguably just as important as Cousins' ability to help the Raiders on the field himself, he will also help the Raiders' development plan for rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The addition of Cousins removes any pressure from the Raiders to start the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Instead, they can let Cousins start the season and play until the coaching staff feels Mendoza is ready to take over. Naturally, all eyes are on the Raiders' future franchise quarterback, but for now, Mendoza is trying to learn all he can from Cousins during their time together.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've learned a lot, especially from the coaches and the quarterbacks in the room. The way that Kirk [Cousins] and Aidan [O'Connell], the intellect that they have, especially Kirk, the way that he diagrams and draws out plays and sorts them in different groups, whether it's play actions, bad hot plays, three by one level concepts, whatever it is,” Mendoza said earlier this week following training camp.

“The way he groups them, and you see the Kubiak system, which is a fantastic system, mold together. It gave me a better understanding, and I know the other rookies better understanding of the why behind the offense. Why run this play? And we're complementing it with this."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) throw the ball as assistant head coach Mike McCoy (left) watches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' addition of Cousins earlier this offseason was not the biggest of moves. However, it will only continue to benefit the Raiders. In fact, each win Cousins can lead the Raiders to is worth more than the win itself, in a season where they are not expected to push for a playoff spot.

Each Raiders win in 2026 is another step away from the mess that has been the Raiders' past three seasons. More importantly, each time Cousins can lead Las Vegas to a victory, it buys more time for Mendoza to continue developing in the background. Las Vegas' staff would love for that to happen.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Las Vegas works through training camp and eventually the preseason, the direct and indirect impact of Cousins' addition will only become easier to see. Cousins, in addition to all of the other moves Las Vegas made this offseason, is bound to help move the franchise forward.

The Raiders' front office hopes Cousins can stay healthy enough and play well enough, long enough, to continue buying them time to prepare Mendoza. Cousins has already had a positive impact on the Raiders. Las Vegas' front office is betting that will continue to be the case.