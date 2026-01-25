Fernando Mendoza Explains His Decision to Turn Pro

It has been quarterback after quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders over the last few seasons. The answer for the Raiders at quarterback has not been there, but that all could change this April in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have the first overall pick of the draft. And they have their eyes set on Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is coming for a great college football season where he won the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship.

It is not a secret that the Raiders are looking to draft their quarterback with the first overall pick. It is now about seeing what other teams are going to offer the Raiders to try to move up all the way to No. 1.

It is hard to see that happen because the Raiders' biggest need is at the quarterback position, and what better way to start their fresh rebuild than getting their quarterback of the future with the first overall pick. Mendoza is there for the taking, and the Raiders have the pick to do it.

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mendoza Explains decision to go pro

Days after leading his team to a perfect season and Indiana's first-ever College Football National Championship, Mendoza officially declared his name for the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders now know that he is going to be there when they start the draft. Mendoza gave his reasoning for entering the draft, even with eligibility remaining.

"It is a crazy landscape nowadays. However, my parents, my mentors, and coaches told me Hey, it is time to go, pushing me out a little bit," said Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza on CBS Mornings.

"I do not know if I am ready. It requires a new skill set. You need to have your mental game and your physical game at a whole other level. College is great; however, the NFL is just a monopoly of another game. I need to improve a lot. However, the people around me think I am ready."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and head coach Curt Cignetti speak to the media after the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Silver and Black have their next quarterback in line. Now they just have to set him up well for next season and well into the future. Then, the Raiders have to take him when the draft comes around in April. We are going to see what Mendoza does this offseason, and he is going to surely improve his game. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do to put a good team together for the 2026 season.

