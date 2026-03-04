Raiders Target Mendoza's Major Draw Revealed at Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in a few months.

Raiders fans have long awaited a franchise quarterback, and the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion could be that player. Mendoza has the physical tools, competitiveness, and football IQ to be a winner in the NFL.

Mendoza has downplayed his eventual path to Las Vegas in the media, but it’s the league’s worst-kept secret that the Raiders will stay put at No. 1 and get him in the Silver and Black.

While he has remained humble about his NFL future, his celebrity status continues to grow. He emerged to cheers from the crowd at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, despite not throwing a pass or running a single drill.

Going to Las Vegas may only increase his stature around the league and with his fans. Rich Eisen sat down with NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales on ‘The Rich Eisen Show’ during Combine week and talked about Mendoza becoming a household name.

Rich Eisen talks future Raider Fernando Mendoza

“I’m not saying he’s a male Caitlin Clark, but there is a certain love for him in Indiana, and there’s a certain passionate aspect about it that I think might lift all boats in terms of jerseys and in terms of popularity,” Eisen said about Mendoza. “Everybody wants a piece of this kid here. I don’t know if I’m too far off.”

Dales echoed what Eisen had to say about Mendoza .

“This is a state that kind of follows a similar trajectory when it comes to sports,” she said, comparing Indiana’s love for Mendoza to the state of Oklahoma’s love for the OKC Thunder. “It’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait to see it.”

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national title after transferring to Bloomington from Cal, throwing 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, and solidifying himself as the top quarterback in the class.

This will be one of the least-dramatized Raiders first-round picks in quite some time, as Mendoza has been revered as an intelligent, polite person who has a competitive edge on the football field. Fans are already starting to buy customized Mendoza Raiders merch.

While Mendoza has a major reach in Indiana for doing something for the Hoosiers that no quarterback has ever done before, he will soon make his way to Las Vegas, a fanbase that has grown impatient with losing. Expectations will be high for him as soon as he arrives.

Even if he doesn’t succeed in Las Vegas, which many expect he will, Mendoza will always have fans in the Hoosier state.

