Why Raiders HC Search Isn't Impacting No. 1 Pick

Even with the Las Vegas Raiders still in search of their next head coach, that is not stopping them from looking at players they could take with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders own the most valuable pick, and in this year's draft, it is even more valuable because there is only one quarterback who is going into the draft with a first-round grade. In previous drafts, the prospects at the quarterback position have been great; it will not be that way in this draft.

The Raiders are all but set on taking a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. And that is not a secret. That is the Raiders' biggest need on their football team.

The Raiders are looking to get their next franchise quarterback and make sure he is the player who will lead them for many years to come. It will kick-start the rebuild, and the Raiders have been looking for their quarterback for some time now. They cannot miss this chance, and they must get it right, because it is the most important pick.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his latest mock draft after the College Football Playoffs. He has the Raiders taking the clear favorite with the first overall pick.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3–14): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

"While the Raiders still haven’t hired a coach, Mendoza remains a no-brainer," said Flick. "Geno Smith led the NFL with 17 interceptions this season, and Mendoza is the top quarterback in the class. The Heisman Trophy winner grew up watching and idolizing Tom Brady, who’s now a minority owner in Las Vegas. At 6' 5" and 225 pounds, Mendoza has a strong arm, three-level accuracy, a tremendous blend of pre- and post-snap processing and the athleticism to be a scrambling threat."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Medoza is who everyone has the Raiders taking if they go with a quarterback with the first overall pick. Mendoza is the right player for the Raiders, and that is a player the Raiders got a close look at in the National Championship game. Mendoza is now a Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion. The Raiders got to see what he is all about. In his biggest game of this career, he delivered, and that says a lot about a player who knew the Raiders were there watching.

Now, the Raiders want to bring Mendoza and his winning ways to Las Vegas.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

