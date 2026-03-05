Raiders' Choice at No. 1 Is Even More Obvious Post-Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders are pretty much a lock to take the top prospect of the 2026 NFL Draft with the first overall pick. That prospect is quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza is a no-brainer for the Raiders. They have had their eyes on him since their season came to an end last year.

The Raiders went to watch him play in the College Football National Championship, and they were sold on what they saw from him that night. Now he is the frontrunner to be taken at the top of the draft.

Mendoza is the best quarterback in this draft, and the Raiders' biggest need this offseason and over the last few seasons has been getting a quarterback.

The fit seems to be a great one for both sides, and the Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction starting this offseason. In the NFL, it all starts with the quarterback position. The Raiders know that, and the way it has gone over the last few years, it is now time to capitalize on getting the chance to take their quarterback.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General manager John Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak were at the NFL Scouting Combine looking at all the prospects that are expected to be taken in the draft in April. Their top game, Mendoza, did not participate in the drills because he will be doing it at his pro day. The Raiders still had a chance to have an interview with him and get to know better of each other better. That is a good sign and the sign that the Raiders will not be moving on from this pick.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently gave his post-combine mock draft. Flick has the Raiders staying put at the top spot and taking Mendoza, just like many have in their own mocks. Mendoza will have all eyes on him come next season, and he is ready for it all.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3–14): Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

"During formal meetings at the NFL combine , the Raiders asked at least one of Mendoza’s teammates at Indiana—cornerback D’Angelo Ponds—if he’d like to keep playing with Mendoza at the next level. This pick feels signed, sealed and ready to be delivered on April 23. Mendoza, who won the Heisman Trophy and national championship with the Hoosiers, checks every physical box at 6' 5" and 225 pounds with a strong arm and enough athleticism to scramble and extend plays."

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss the No. 1 pick.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.