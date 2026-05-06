Raiders' Fernando Mendoza Invited to Signature NFL Event

The Las Vegas Raiders' first overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, will be heading even further West, from the Desert to Los Angeles. The National Football League invited him to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. How can you not have the top pick in this year's draft class not there? This is huge for him and for the Silver and Black brand. This will take place later this month. And most importantly, it will not get in the way of his development or anything he is doing this offseason to get ready.

"The NFL Players Association and NFL Players Inc. will host 42 rookies from the 2026 Draft at the 32nd annual presented by Topps, on May 14-16 in Los Angeles," said the NFLPA in their press release. "Rookie Premiere serves as the first organized entry point into the business of professional football, where player identity, content, and commercial opportunity begin to scale."

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza Invited to Rookie Premiere

"Highlighting the class are Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza , Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles, Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Giants linebacker Arvell Reese, and Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon, among the 42 players participating."

Mendoza is coming off one of the best seasons we have ever seen from a college quarterback. That is why he was the top pick, and one reason the Raiders took him as their future quarterback. This is just the latest thing on his agenda, as it has been a busy last few months. That will not change anytime soon, as he is getting ready to be the best version of himself. The NFL will promote him in a lot of different ways, and he is the one who will have all eyes on him.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza Battling for Starting Job

That is what comes from being the face of the rookie class. Knowing Mendoza, he will handle it all well and be a great role model in the NFL from his rookie season onward. This player is a great leader who does everything he can to help others. On the field, it is more about his teammates than himself.

This summer, for Mendoza, it is all about showing he was the right choice for the Raiders and that he could be the starter in his rookie season. He will be battling it out for the starter job next season with veteran Kirk Cousins, but he is in a win-win situation. It is going to be something special to watch.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images