The Moment Raiders GM Spytek Was Sold on Fernando Mendoza

For many, they were sold on the new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, since he won the National Championship last season. Some were even sold when he won the Heisman Trophy. Rightfully so, because he was showing why he was the best prospect of the 2026 Draft class.

Mendoza got better each game he played last season. With the competition rising, so did Mendoza's play. You can tell he spent a lot of time preparing, and he knew exactly what to expect. Raiders general manager John Spytek , along with owner Mark Davis, and minority owner Tom Brady , went to watch Mendoza in the National Championship Game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They seen first hand on why Mendoza was the pick for them with the No. 1 overall pick. But for Spytek, it was a little bit different for him. He knew that Mendoza was the best prospect for him, but as a general manager, he had to do all the homework on Mendoza and wait a little bit more to be sold on him being a Raider.

Spytek On When He Was Sold on Fernando Mendoza

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek had to wait a while to see Mendoza back on the field at his pro day, but for Spytek, it was worth the wait. Mendoza put on a show, and it was one that no other quarterback has done at his pro day before.

From multiple coaches who attended Mendoza's pro day, they said it was run by Mendoza . He was calling the plays and was telling his receivers exactly what to do and what routes to run. But it was to make his teammates look good and not just for him at the end of the day.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think the proday was the final part of the evaluation process for us. And it was less about the throwing part of it, but the way that he interacted with his teammates. The way he took charge of that workout," said John Spytek on Up and Adams. "I think that has been well documented out there, too, where he called everyone out by their names and told them what routes they were running. It was his show, but at the same time, we were there for them. We made that pretty well known."

The Raiders now have their franchise quarterback, and the organization did an excellent job on the process of making sure they made the right decision. Mendoza will now compete with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this summer for the starting role next season.