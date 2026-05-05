'Too Good To Be True.' Storylines Around Raiders' Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza is the latest No. 1 overall quarterback that will have all eyes on him until the start of the 2026 NFL season. We have seen this before with all the other No. 1 overall quarterbacks. They want them to get with the program right away and be that player everyone wants them to be right out of the gate, and expect no different.

They want the new rookie quarterback to come in and solve all the problems that a franchise has been having for a long time.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In simple terms, it does not work like that. This is the ultimate team game. Mendoza is now the future of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders front office knows he is, but they are putting the brakes on just for now.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

They want him to develop the way they plan to, since they were looking to take a quarterback at the top of the draft. It was first with him sitting behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. That has changed during the offseason.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Is Mendoza Too Good To Be True?

General Manager John Spytek has said the best quarterback will be the starter for the Silver and Black. Whether that is the truth coming out of the Raiders' GM remains to be seen. Let's look into the future and say, Mendoza clearly outplays Cousins in training camp, and everyone knows it and believes that he should be the starter right out of the gate. Do the Raiders move away from their original plans to make the move to start Mendoza?

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It's Still Early

As of now, Mendoza has been in the building every day, with rookie minicamp taking place last week. He is putting in all the work he can get in and more. Right now, he is getting to know the offense and doing most of it from under center. That is something he did not do a lot of in college. But he will learn and be great in that area. Is it all too good to be true for this kid who is now the future of the Raiders?

"Fernando Mendoza, too good to be true so far," said Rich Eisen on "The Rich Eisen Show." "Top 10 storyline entering the National Football League season. When is this kid going to start? A lot of time from now, and my top 10 summer time storylines. When do the Raiders decide he is ready?"

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images