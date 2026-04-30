Spytek Opens Up on the Raiders' New Additions

When the season ended for the Las Vegas Raiders last year, general manager John Spytek knew the way the Raiders organization was going to move, and he knew exactly how he wanted to attack this offseason.

Spytek came up with a plan to get this organization moving in the right direction, so the Raiders could start building toward something that would bring consistency and enable them to compete year in and year out. Spytek wanted to do it the right way.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spytek knew what it took to win it all because he did it when he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise. That is why the Raiders went out and got Spytek a few years ago. Spytek knows how to find the right players that the Raiders are looking for.

And he knew what players the team was looking for this offseason with new head coach Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff. Spytek put the plans in order and execute very well. This led to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Spytek on the 2026 Raiders Draft Class

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year's draft was one of the most important drafts in Raiders history. The Raiders had the first overall pick, and everyone knew what they were going to do at the top. The Raiders needed to make the right decision at the quarterback position, which they did.

After that pick, the Raiders went with a lot of defensive players and players that Spytek has a lot of belief that he will lead this team next season and in the future. Spytek did exactly what he wanted to do in the draft.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That is what Spytek wanted to show. He had a plan, and he could execute it better. Spytek addressed every need that the Raiders had going into the draft, and now he has a lot of new players looking to get this franchise back on track, start winning, and build something special in Las Vegas. "I think that they are Raiders, said John Spytek about the 2026 Raiders Draft Class.

"They are the right kind of person to bring to this organization at the right time, and it starts at the top. I think everyone got a pretty good feel and understanding of what Fernando [Mendoza] is. Through all his media experience and availability. The rest of them are ... we pride ourselves in building this thing from the ground up, and they are team-first guys that love the game of football."