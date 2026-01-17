First Coach Progresses to Next Step of Raiders' HC Search

The Las Vegas Raiders are hard at work searching for a coach to fill their vacant head coaching position. Finding their next head coach is the most critical task on the Raiders' front office's to-do list. Recent history and prospects moving on to the next round say the decision will be made soon.

Raiders Move Forward

The Raiders are making the most of their time with potential candidates. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Raiders have decided to move forward with one candidate in the interview process.

"Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will interview in-person for the Raiders head coaching job next week in South Florida, per sources. Evero met virtually with the club this week. He also has a Pittsburgh Steelers interview coming up," Fowler said.

Evero was the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator for a season before taking the same role with the Panthers this season. He has spent over a decade coaching in the league. He has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Whether the Raiders hire Evero or choose to go in another direction, Raiders General Manager John Spytek seems poised to let the Raiders' new head coach choose their own coaching staff. This will be one of the critical next steps for Spytek and the organization.

"I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day," Spytek said.

This will naturally lead to questions about Pete Carroll's remaining coaching staff. Although it is fair to expect them to find jobs elsewhere, it seems that Spytek and the Raiders' front office would rather not speculate much about the current, remaining coaching staff's future with the team.

"I don't want to get too deep into the conversations that I've had with the coaches. They know where they stand," Spytek said recently when asked about the Raiders' remaining coaches. However, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham reportedly interviewed for the Miami Dolphins' vacant coaching position.

Graham is the best coach remaining on the Raiders' staff. If he is allowed to interview elsewhere, that gives a pretty good indication of where the rest of the coaches stand. The Raiders will soon make a decision on who will lead their team going forward, then all attention will be on the NFL Draft.

