Post-Combine Priority Check for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' NFL Draft haul will be pivotal towards their success, or lack thereof, next season. Las Vegas must produce a draft class that can contribute as quickly as possible, while further developing its 2025 draft class.

Below are the position groups the Raiders should focus on with the picks they currently have in the NFL Draft.

Round 1 (No. 1 Overall Pick): Fernando Mendoza

After starting seven different quarterbacks since the 2023 season, few things are more guaranteed than the likelihood Las Vegas selects Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The Raiders have a need that Mendoza will likely do a better job of filling than any of the previous seven quarterbacks.

Round 2 (No. 36): Linebacker

This pick will be a toss-up for the Raiders. They desperately need linebackers and cornerbacks. If a top-end player at either position is available at No. 36, the Raiders must lean towards selecting that player, with linebacker taking slight priority over cornerback.

The Raiders' switch to a 3-4 defense has made their need for more linebackers even worse than it was before. They not only need talent at the position but also depth. However, this can also be said about their corners. It seems almost as if the Raiders have to go with one of these two positions.

A linebacker or corner with a first-round grade could easily slide to the Raiders, who have the fourth pick in the second round. Las Vegas could add to one of those positions with a first-round talent that they draft at No. 36, adding even more value to that player at a position where they need help.

The decision the Raiders will make with this pick will be heavily determined by how the rest of the first round shakes out after Las Vegas picks first. They could also draft a solid wide receiver for Mendoza, but that seems like a luxury pick the Raiders cannot afford with their other needs.

Second Round DARKHORSE

If there is a top-end interior offensive lineman available with the No. 36 pick in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas may have to do so. Solid offensive linemen are hard to come by.

Although Las Vegas can potentially find some in the mid rounds, they cannot pass on drafting one with first-round talent in the second round, if the opportunity presents itself.

Round 3 (No. 67): Wide Receiver

Unless the Raiders are presented with one of Mendoza's former wide receivers that he is extremely comfortable with early in the second round, or another wide receiver they just cannot say no to, the position group falls on their list of most pressing needs at this point in the offseason.

This is even more the case because of the money the Raiders have to spend in free agency to potentially add experienced playmakers and their use of last year's second-round pick on a wide receiver. Still, the Raiders' offense must become more explosive by adding wide receivers.

Raiders general manager John Spytek also noted at the combine that he does not believe the Raiders will continue trying to mold their offense around clear-cut, No. 1 wide receivers. This gives them even more flexibility to not invest in the position until at least the middle rounds of the draft.

Las Vegas will likely go with a wide receiver-by-committee after investing a second-round and a fourth-round pick in the position last offseason. With their need for linebackers and cornerbacks, the third round makes sense for the Raiders to select a wide receiver.

Round 4 (No. 102, No. 117, and No. 134) Offensive Lineman/Cornerback/Trade

The Raiders' offensive line needs as much talent and help as it can get. With three picks in the fourth round, it seems like the perfect time for the Raiders to add three bodies to the position group. However, Las Vegas could decide to trade one of some of these picks.

Still, the idea of potentially adding multiple starting-caliber offensive linemen in the fourth round, or ones who could become major contributors, would be a steal for the Raiders. This trio of picks makes things interesting for the Raiders in the fourth rounds and before, because of possible trades.

Round 5 (No. 174) Defensive Back

The Raiders need cornerbacks and safeties badly heading into the draft. Las Vegas needs so many defensive backs that it would not be surprising to see them add to the position much sooner than the fifth round. However, they should refrain from using a premium pick on the position group.

Value should be the Raiders' main goal when searching for a defensive back in the draft. Like at the wide receiver position, the Raiders' open cap space and need for experience at the position allow them to make defensive back less of a priority in the draft.

Round 6 (No. 180 and No. 183) Linebackers/Cornerbacks

The Raiders need as many bodies as possible for both position groups.

Round 7 (No. 219) Wide Receiver/Any Position of Need

The later rounds in the draft will be filled with picks the Raiders use to find potential depth and special teams players. Las Vegas' roster needs an infusion of talent across the board. With 10 draft picks, their seventh-round draft pick may or may not make the roster.

However, it seems like they could afford as many offensive linemen, wide receivers, cornerbacks, and linebackers as possible. Their seventh-round pick will likely be at a position where they need bodies, like one of those positions.

