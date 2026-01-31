Former Raiders Star Fired Up For Newest Direction

The Las Vegas Raiders made it clear entering this offseason that they were starting a full-on rebuild. It was much needed for some time, and they fully admitted that it was in the best interest of the franchise to start all over.

This is a franchise that has struggled to find anything to keep it stable or have consistency over the last two decades. After the terrible season the franchise had last season, owner Mark Davis had no choice but to reset and see what these football people could do.

The Raiders are looking for another head coach this offseason. This is the second straight offseason that the Silver and Black are searching for the right head coach to take this team into the future for many years to come.

This offseason, they are taking their time in looking for the right man for the job. The Raiders want someone who is going to be here for the long haul and not one who is going to look to go after a season or two. The same applies to the front office.

Oct 17, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis arrives on the red carpet during the Aces 2025 Championship celebration at Toshiba Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Former Raider says franchise could get it turned around quickly

"I think what is exciting for me as a former Raider and as a fan, I wanna see it, I want it to be different. It pains me to see when they are not playing well," said former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon.

"It pains me to see them firing coaches and replacing players. But what is encouraging is, as we just talked about, you look at how quickly Liam Coen got it turned around in Jacksonville ... It can be done if you get the right people in the right places.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Davis has brought in his football people, who are led by minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek. Those two will have the final say in many big decisions that the Raiders make this offseason.

The first one is going to be the head coaching position. Once they get that right, the rest of the pieces will start to fall in place on what the Raiders want to do with their roster heading into next season.

The good news for the Raiders is they have the draft capital and cap space to bring in the players they believe could help them get this rebuild going in the right direction. The Raiders will find their quarterback with the first overall pick, and they could fill in the holes in free agency and the rest of the 2026 NFL Draft.

