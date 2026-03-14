Raiders Need Nailor to Put Lessons Learned to Good Use

The Las Vegas Raiders made several notable additions early in free agency. One that may get overlooked but is just as critical was the addition of wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Las Vegas addressed its offensive line; it will soon address its quarterback situation as well.

However, one of the most talent-deficient units on the entire team is the Raiders' wide receivers. Las Vegas has talent on the unit, but not enough to compete consistently. The addition of Nailor to a group that includes Tre Tucker and a more developed Jack Bech should mesh well.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Welcome Nailor

Las Vegas hired Klint Kubiak to help turn things around, starting the Raiders' offense. The Raiders' front office must continue to give him the players that will help him run his offense at the highest level possible. They believe Nailor is one of those players.

The Raiders have quickly established themselves as the most improved team early in the offseason. They will have to put it together on the field for it to be worth the over $200 million they spent on the first day of free agency.

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) catches a pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek recently offered insight into how the Raiders will likely build out their wide receiver group, at least for this season. Nailor's addition adds a veteran presence to a young unit; however, it will still be a position that is handled by several capable players.

“We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside. I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's," Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) makes a touchdown catch against Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nailor has a chance to establish himself as a top threat on an offense for the first time in his career. He spent his first four seasons in the league playing alongside arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, Justin Jefferson, who naturally overshadowed Nailor and others.

Still, Nailor acknowledges how much he learned from Jefferson in their four seasons together. Las Vegas paid Nailor like a receiver with more than 1,066 receiving yards over four seasons. However, the signing shows the Raiders' belief in Nailor alongside Fernando Mendoza and company.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nailor has the chance to step from behind the shadows of the league's best wide receiver and make a name for himself on an even higher level. The Las Vegas native has a chance to prove he is more than just a secondary wide receiver.

Or, he could show the ability to be whatever the Raiders need him to be on any given week, regardless of how different that may look on a weekly basis. Las Vegas paid Nailor more than his past production warranted because they believe he has high upside. He must prove them right.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“A ton. Just his work ethic day in and day out. He’s never too high or too low. He’s literally the same person every single day. No matter what is going on in his life, he’s always going to have a smile, and the joy and laughter throughout the building,’ Nailor said.

“And just what he does on the field, man. He’s very confident the way he runs his routes and things like that, that I’ve tried to implement into my game. I’m just trying to do that even better to elevate my game.”