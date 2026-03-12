Remaining Affordable Free Agent Options for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders started free agency with more money to spend than any team in the National Football League. They also started free agency with arguably more roster needs than any other team in the league. That led to a monumental first day of free agency for the Raiders.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Next Move

The Raiders addressed some of their most significant roster needs during the first day of free agency. Las Vegas has quickly solidified its center position and one of its offensive guard positions. They added three solid pieces to their defense, which should quickly improve the unit.

After the moves they made this week, Las Vegas has reason to be hopeful for an improved season in 2026. However, it will still require them to make more moves in both free agency and the NFL Draft to plug the many remaining holes after an eventful start to free agency for the Raiders.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

At this point, it is fair to argue that the Raiders have already secured some of the best talent at positions of need in free agency. Of the remaining free agents, many of them are old by NFL standards, do not fit a need the Raiders have, or would cost more than the Raiders should pay.

The Raiders should not make a move just to make a move. Yet, there are a couple of potential moves worth considering.

Arnold Ebiketie

The Raiders' defense still needs help at linebacker. Arnold Ebiketie would be an addition worth considering for the Raiders, depending on what they have in mind for recently-signed Quay Walker.

Still, even with Walker in the mix, a defense with Walker, Ebiketie, Nakobe Dean, Maxx Crosby, and Kwity Paye would wreak havoc. It could be argued that Walker and Ebiketie are somewhat similar in playstyle, which only adds to why the Raiders should consider adding him at the right cost.

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (center) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Wyatt Teller

The veteran offensive guard would undoubtedly fit a need for the Raiders, as they need another offensive guard. However, Teller would likely cost more than it makes sense for the Raiders to pay, as they could find a serviceable option at guard in the draft.

Las Vegas now has the highest-paid center in the league and one of the highest-paid offensive tackles in the league as well, in Kolton Miller. The draft gives the Raiders a chance to add to the position group at an affordable cost for a player who could be with the team for the next decade.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“I try to be the same guy every day. I got a great group of people around me in the scouting department, so as we approach free agency, I feel like as a group, guys that were here when I got here, guys that have come in, we're all speaking the same language now,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“We've got a great process in place, and to me, it's always been about the people that you surround yourself with, and so I feel great about the group that we have supporting the organization right now from the personnel side."

Rainy Day Funds

With Crosby still on the books, the Raiders have about $30 million or so less to spend than they would have, had the trade gone through. However, they still have plenty of money to spend this offseason and are in the top-10 of free cap space amoung all teams in the league at the moment.

As the Raiders know all too well, injuries and other unforeseen events can affect rosters leading up to and during the season. This could make Spytek refrain from making any more major signings this offseason. Las Vegas must save some money and plan for the unexpected. This could limit moves.