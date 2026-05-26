The Future Is Now for Raiders' Rookie Treydan Stukes

This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders' front office has shown the foresight that any quality front office needs to be successful. Las Vegas has made quality moves across the board that show a clear plan with the future in mind, just as much, if not more than, the upcoming 2026 season.

As much as the Raiders want to improve as quickly as possible, they also want to do so organically and sustainably. Las Vegas has been one of the worst teams in the National Football League for most of the past 20 years, with nearly 30 losses in the last two seasons. They have an uphill climb.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some Things Are Already Clear

The Raiders' productive offseason has set them up for success over the next three seasons or so. Many of the moves the Raiders have made this offseason work together. The Raiders' moves have legitimately improved their roster in all facets.

Still, even after all of the questions that were answered by the roster moves Las Vegas made in free agency and the draft, other questions remained. Not only do other previous questions remain, but new ones have also naturally arisen from the sheer number of moves the Raiders made.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The start of Organized Team Activities was the first chance to get an idea of what the new-look Raiders have in mind for the upcoming season. Like every other team in the league at this point in the year, Las Vegas is far from a finished product, but there are clues as to what to expect this season.

Of those expectations, one thing is very clear: while the Raiders are hopeful for rookie safety Treydan Stukes' future with the team, they have big plans for him right now, during the 2026 season. If all goes according to plan, Stukes should gradually grow into a significant contributor in the future.

Raiders' Plans

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The future is now. Some players are allowed to gradually develop in the background upon entering the league. That will not be the case for Stukes. Las Vegas' coaching staff plans on using the upcoming regular season as a crash course for the rookie safety.

Stukes getting as much playing time as possible during his rookie season will only help make the Raiders better. Stukes is a player the Raiders will count on from the very start. The sooner he can become a dependable contributor, the sooner Las Vegas' defense can take the next step.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both the Raiders' front office and their coaching staff are excited about Stukes. OTAs have confirmed that those feelings are genuine. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the Raiders' defense this season will be how well they integrate Stukes.

Las Vegas' defensive backfield has needed additional talent for several offseasons. Stukes is precisely that. Now, the Raiders have to add him to a long list of new pieces. Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark explained the sentiment around Stukes ahead of the 2026 regular season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“I think with him, he's got really good man-to-man coverage skills, which is hard to identify in those safeties sometimes. But with his versatility, with him lining up at the nickel spot, you have a chance to see him exhibit those, and he's got really good ball skills. He's also a good tackler,” Stark said shortly after the Raiders drafted Stukes.

“He's a physical player, so he kind of shows, he checks every box kind of for the skills that you're looking for at that spot. And you got a chance to see him kind of display all of them because of the versatility in the way he played."