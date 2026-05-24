A Common Theme is Already Prevalent at Raiders OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason continues to come together piece by piece. After a solid run in free agency and a quality haul in the NFL Draft, the Raiders are fully underway with their Organized Team Activities. It has been a small sample size, and the players are not fully suited, but things are clearer.

Raiders' OTAs

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' rebuild will take time. So will implementing all of the new changes they made this offseason. On paper, Las Vegas' roster has significantly improved. Yet, that will not matter if they are not able to translate that improvement onto the football field this upcoming season.

So far, it is reasonable to believe Las Vegas is on the right track. In OTAs, Las Vegas' productive offseason was on display in multiple ways, with multiple new additions finally taking the field. Two noteworthy additions, Treydan Stukes and Trey Zuhn, stood out during practice.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

This was especially true for Stukes, who has a chance to make an immediate impact for Las Vegas. The Raiders need all the help they can get in their defensive backfield. They drafted a first-round talent in the second round. It was evident in OTAs just how much the Raiders have planned for him.

“That's why we drafted him. Very similar to Trey Zuhn, a guy that can play a lot of spots, a guy that has a leadership. And those are all the things he did in college, but now he's got to go show it at this level," Raiders head coach Kubiak said shortly after OTAs.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"He's off to a good start and he's got some really, really talented coaches that are leading them. When he walks out there, he's dialed in, he knows what to do, and he's a guy that just kind of finds his way around the ball.”

As the 2026 season approaches, Las Vegas plans to lean into the versatility of many of its new additions. It was known since the draft that the Raiders had big plans for Stukes. OTAs confirmed as much, but the Raiders' versatility does not stop there.

A Critical Component

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas drafted Zuhn to help solidify what was arguably the worst offensive line in the National Football League last season. Zuhn can play all five positions along the offensive line, but the Raiders have had such a productive offseason, they will not need him to.

Zuhn is most likely to play as one of the Raiders' offensive tackles in the immediate. He could fit elsewhere along the line in the future, but it appears he will be one of the Raiders' tackles moving forward. Kubiak is excited to finally have all of the young players together with the veterans.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“Really fun to get all these young bucks in here. I can't say enough great things about what John Spytek has done for this roster. And I think about the type of people that he's brought in, we're not out there coaching effort right now, we're not out there coaching accountability. We drafted that part," Kubiak said.

“And it's hard to coach those things, you stress them every day, but those guys really love football, and now they're going to be in position to play fast. So, look forward to seeing their development."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders are putting in the work to create a more competitive environment on the practice field and in the locker room. They hope to carry that into the gridiron on Sundays.

As they continue on through the dog days of summer into the regular season, every detail will be critical. So far, Las Vegas' front office has been keenly aware of each of those details and has responded accordingly.