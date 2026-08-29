Raiders Game Review: Key Takeaways From Preseason Finale vs. 49ers

The preseason has concluded for the Las Vegas Raiders after their defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, finishing the prelude to the regular season. Head coach Klint Kubiak had a chance to learn a lot from his rebuilding, young roster as the team turns the page to roster cuts this weekend and then preparation for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas came a long way from the first day of training camp to their final preseason game. Again, this year is about rebuilding and growing for the future, which looks bright thanks to the flashy plays of many rookies. With that said, I spent some time going through the loss to the 49ers and have some key takeaways, so let's dive in.

The Battle for Starting Right Guard

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing I want to talk about is the competition between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers for the starting right guard spot. Both players have put on good and bad tape, but this had everything you wanted to solidify the starter at that spot.

Powers-Johnson had some good drive blocks, using leverage and driving off the ball with good hand fits, while showing good recovery skills in pass protection. As for Rogers, he played powerful football in the trenches, including a second-level block that knocked the helmet off of a 49ers linebacker. His pass-pro communication was solid, and he continues to showcase ample development from his days at Texas Tech.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) gets set in his stance before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I were to decide who would be the Week 1 starter at right guard, I’d take Powers-Johnson, though I don’t think it’s as comfortable a separation as you’d want.

Mike Washington and Dylan Laube Shine Ahead of Regular Season

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the offensive line, and yes, I understand they were playing against San Francisco’s twos, but that starting unit is generating serious movement this preseason. This also brings me to Mike Washington Jr., who will be just fine as the Raiders' starting running back if Ashton Jeanty misses time.

He is a classic downhill running back who will attack gaps and lanes with force, explosiveness, power, and incredible balance after contact. His fit in Kubiak’s offense and the way they pull their linemen will be fun to watch. As I discussed earlier this week, Dylan Laube is going to have a serious role as a change-of-pace third-down runner with his abilities as a receiver out of the backfield, which were on display against the 49ers.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) fakes a handoff to running back Dylan Laube (23) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Las Vegas will be fine if Jeanty misses time, which speaks to the talent in the backfield behind him, a key reason why Washington should have a serious role in the offense when Jeanty does return.

Fernando Mendoza Takes Steps Ahead of Rookie Season

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza had another learning experience on Thursday night, playing well into the third quarter and finishing with 54 yards and an interception, completing seven of 14 pass attempts.

I may have jumped the gun when saying that Mendoza should make it a competition at quarterback; this is Kirk Cousins' job for the foreseeable future. His decision-making could be better on his part, especially when working his progressions and taking the checkdown as opposed to the hole shot to the MOF. I did like how Mendoza layered the ball on the dropped ball-turned-interception on his first drive.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts while walking on the field after a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza continued to take big hits in the pocket, but the poise remained, and there was never a lack of confidence. Three weeks of development and growth for the Raiders' No. 1 overall pick are good to see, and at some point in the next couple of months, the rookie will make his much-anticipated debut.

Extra Notes

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love what I’ve seen from both Patrick Johnson and Cian Slone. It is these two for the final edge rusher spot, and the veteran Johnson has made a compelling case to supersede the undrafted rookie Slone when cutdowns begin. Both players made great tackles on special teams while flashing as edge defenders.

Treydan Stukes is now working with the first-team defense at safety, putting Isaiah Pola-Mao’s status on the roster in question, especially with the number of young players in the room. Stukes looked good in coverage playing the single-high role, working down quickly as the robber, deep zone, or hook-curl shell, displaying the explosiveness, range, and closing speed that have consistently stood out.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safeties Treydan Stukes (31), Dalton Johnson (43), and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) walk on the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greedy Vance is a defensive playmaker who may be left out to dry when cuts rain down this weekend. Tying the team lead with five tackles against the 49ers, Vance continued to be a physical tackler in space while showing zone discipline. I’m not sure if Vance will be on the practice squad, but he’s aced his formal interviews with other teams that need a fun inside-out cornerback.

Seventh-round selection Brandon Cleveland made plays in both phases against the 49ers with five tackles and two for loss, including a couple of pressures. He was effective in line games as a looper and played with good leverage at the point of attack, doing a solid job taking on double teams. Cleveland is an easy practice squad candidate if he doesn’t make the initial 53-man roster.