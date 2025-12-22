How Raiders' Geno Smith Produced His Best Game of 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their ninth game in a row on Sunday. There are very few positives to draw from that reality. However, given how poorly things have gone for the Raiders in their other losses this season, there were potentially several things Las Vegas can take from Sunday's loss.

Las Vegas was in a David-versus-Goliath matchup when it faced the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Raiders' offense was the worst in the National Football League. They were facing the No. 1 defense by many metrics. Still, Geno Smith and the Raiders had arguably their best performance of the season.

Watch Smith discuss below.

The Raiders' offense finally looked competent, even in defeat. Smith and Las Vegas' offense scored the most points they have scored since their Week 9 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The unit ran for 145 yards against the best defense in the NFL, while averaging over five yards per carry.

Las Vegas put on a surprising show of offensive competence against the Texans, registering several plays with large gains. Running back Ashton Jeanty had a 51-yard rushing touchdown and a 60-yard receiving touchdown, respectively. Brock Bowers and Jack Bech added chunk plays of their own.

The Raiders will enter the summer with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, as well as more money to spend in free agency than nearly any team in the league. In addition to Head Coach Pete Carroll's future with the team, the Raiders will need to make several critical roster decisions.

As the Raiders head into the offseason, Las Vegas' loss to the Texans may be one of the few games they can point to this season when considering what is possible moving forward. A loss is a loss, and the Raiders have plenty of those this season. Sunday's loss was arguably their best of the season.

Las Vegas' front office will have more than a few things to consider this offseason. However, Sunday's loss to the Texans should give the Raiders hope that with the right additions and some consistency on the coaching staff, next season could be better, potentially even much better than this season.

The Raiders have spent the past few offseasons making small roster changes, which have only led to more losing seasons, including this one. Once this offseason begins, the Raiders' front office must go big and add significant talent to their offensive line and defense to improve both.

Las Vegas' front office must decide what to do with Carroll and Smith, then build its roster through the NFL Draft and free agency. Sunday was confirmation that they are not all that far off.

