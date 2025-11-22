Raiders Get Excellent News on Final Browns Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders appear ready to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas has struggled mightily this season, especially as injuries built up at some of their most critical positions.
The Raiders have lost some of their best players on the offensive side of the ball for an extended amount of time. However, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll shared good news on the injury front on Friday, as the Raiders prepare for Sunday.
The Raiders' Improved Health
The Raiders' injury report grew from one name on Wednesday to several more names on Thursday. Four players were listed on the injury report Thursday, with three of those players listed as limited in that day's practice. Those same four players were listed on Friday's injury report.
However, instead of three players only participating on a limited basis, Carroll noted that all four players were full participants in Friday's practice and that the Raiders were as healthy as possible, minus the obvious voids left by Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson.
"No. Let me take this opportunity to mention I think Alex [Guerrero] has done a marvelous job all the way through the whole offseason, and A.J. [Neibel], to get these guys in the kind of shape so that they could withstand the rigors of practice and the entire offseason. We've been very fortunate, and they continue to get guys back quickly,” Carroll said.
Carroll once again noted that he expects Miller to return some time this season. It is understandable to want Miller back to at least see what the Raiders may look like at full strength or close to it, as the Raiders' offensive line is likely to be revamped this offseason.
However, the Raiders have already committed to Miller long term. It may not be worth the risk of bringing him back and potentially suffering another injury. Still, Carroll seems to be encouraged by where the Raiders stand health wise heading into Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
“We can't do anything about the broken bones, but in every other instance, these guys have done a remarkable job. So, we are in good health, and no, there's no surprises that are coming up. We made it through this week in good shape, and Kolton's [Miller] on the mend.
“He's coming back. He's running around and getting ready to go. So, that's all we can hope for. JPJ's [Jackson Powers-Johnson] still a ways out, of course, but they've done a marvelous job with these guys."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE