The True Reason Behind Ashton Jeanty's Early Struggles
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of another season where they cannot find ways to get their best offensive players involved in the gameplan. Las Vegas' offense has struggled long before many of the current roster arrived in town. However, that is only somewhat the case.
Raiders' Most Pressing Issue
Las Vegas' most significant issue lies with its offensive line. Heading into the season, it was no secret that the Raiders' offensive line was a position group to keep an eye out on, as the unit, even fully healthy, was serviceable at best.
It was also no secret that the Raiders' offensive line lacked the depth to sustain any injuries to the unit whatsoever. This was talked about freely during the Raiders' training camp, and the Raiders' lack of depth along the offensive line was even brought up to Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll.
Almost as soon as the season began, the Raiders sustained an injury to its best offensive lineman, Kolton Miller. Las Vegas struggled even with Miller on the field. Losing him for any amount of time, let alone an extended amount of time, spelled doom for a lackluster Raiders' offensive line.
Las Vegas then lost Jackson Powers-Johnson for a game early, and did not play him for the game immediately following that, even though he dressed out. The Raiders would then be forced to place him on Injured Reserve shortly after the Bye Week. It was another loss the Raiders could not afford.
The loss of Miller and Powers-Johnson, combined with an injury to Dylan Parham that has impacted his effectiveness, has made an already significant issue even bigger. Parham did not miss much time, Miller and Powers-Johnson are still out and will be for some time.
This has forced the Raiders to depend on the reserve offensive linemen they knew were an issue during training camp. The trade deadline has passed and any players that are free to sign this late in the regular season are probably not the kind of talent worth adding to a struggling unit.
Las Vegas' inability to block has rendered the No. 6 pick in the most recent NFL Draft null and void. Ashton Jeanty's potential is undeniable, but football is the ultimate team sport. It does not matter how talented Jeanty, or any other skill player is if the offensive line is incompetent.
Jeanty's rookie season has been derailed by things largely out of his control, such as his offensive line, which has impacted the Raiders' playcalling. As they move forward, Chip Kelly must find ways to get Jeanty the ball in ways that are advantageous to his skillset.
