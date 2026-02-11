The Truth About the Raiders' 2025 Rookie Class

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 draft class walked into a situation that would be hard for most rookies to succeed in.

Raiders' Rookies

The Raiders had several questions that arose from a failed 3-14 campaign under former head coach Pete Carroll. One of the more pressing issues under Carroll was the lack of playing time for nearly the Raiders' entire 2025 draft class. It was undoubtedly part of Las Vegas' undoing this season.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports ranks Las Vegas' most recent rookie class as the 28th-best rookie class in the entire National Football League. This is a fair ranking considering how long Carroll waited to play most of the players in the class.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Jeanty is a 'hit' but not to the level many expected. The selection of a running back that early was always suspect considering the shortcomings of the supporting cast. The Raiders had a, personally, least favorite draft class and it played out that way this fall," Edwards said.

"Neither Dont'e Thornton Jr. nor Jack Bech were particularly effective for a franchise that sorely needed someone to step up in the absence of Davante Adams and, eventually, Jakobi Meyers. No defender was really able to uplift one of the league's worst defenses."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jeanty had a productive season, breaking the Raiders' rookie record for scrimmage yards and doing so while playing behind arguably the worst offensive line in the National Football League. He should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the changes the Raiders' front office makes this season.

Shortly after Carroll was fired, Raiders General Manager John Spytek praised the rookie class for persevering through a challenging season. Many of the rookies came on strong later in the season, after finally being allowed to play and gain experience. Spytek looks to build upon the 2025 class.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“I'm proud of the rookie class. It wasn't easy for them. They battled and they got better as the season went and I think that showed up over the last couple of weeks. But this is the biggest offseason of their career usually. Guys have a chance to make a massive jump, and if they don't, you will kind of wonder why,” Spytek said.

“And a lot of times it's pretty telling. So, they got a they got a massive opportunity that they got to attack this offseason too, and I'm going to spend some time over the next couple of weeks talking to all those men. We've got 10 more draft picks that we have shots this year to try to load it up with more young players."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders should do this offseason.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.