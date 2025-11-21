How Carroll, Raiders Have History on Their Side vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders must find a way to stop their second losing streak of the 2025 season. Sunday's home matchup against the Cleveland Browns is a legitimate chance for the Raiders to do so.
Raiders' Best Shot
Gennaro Filice of NFL.com believes the Raiders will find a way to beat the Browns at home and snap their four-game losing streak. It would be a much needed win for a Raiders team that has not won often this season or the past two seasons. Las Vegas desperately needs a win.
The good news for the Raiders is that Sanders and the Browns are battling decades of history for Browns quarterbacks starting their first game. History, and a Raiders defense looking to prove a point could bode well for the Raiders' chances of beating the Browns on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, Sanders also needs to overcome the devastating history that afflicts one of the most QB-cursed teams in the sport. It's been a generation since a Browns quarterback won his first career start. No, seriously: 30 years. I'm talking Eric Zeier back in Week 9 of the 1995 season," Filice said.
"Since then, Cleveland quarterbacks are 0-17 in this spot. And with the Browns' battered O-line yielding the league's second-worst pressure rate (42.5%), I'm afraid Sanders will suffer the wrath ofMaxx Crosby. But Crosby isn't the only game-wrecker in this matchup.
"With 11 sacks in his last four games, Myles Garrett is currently on pace to blow past the single-season record of 22.5 shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Cleveland's 6-foot-4, 272-pound force of nature has to be licking his chops looking at Las Vegas' line, which just made Dallas' destitute defense look positively ferocious. This feels like an ugly, turnover-filled toss-up. I'll take the home team.
On Thursday, Crosby noted how talented the Browns' defensive line is. The Raiders' offensive line will have their work cut out for them with more than just Garrett. Cleveland's defensive line is just as solid as the Dallas Cowboys' revamped offensive line was. Las Vegas must put it all together.
"They are great. Myles, obviously, is Myles. He is one of one. Malik, you talk about just pure rushing the passer, that Malik is arguably one of the best interior rushers in the league. He has a bag, to say the least. Mason Graham, Alex Wright just got an extension for a reason. They’ve got a lot of dudes that can play over there for sure," Crosby said.
