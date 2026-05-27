Raiders Get Golden Chance in Final AFC East Matchup

The AFC West will face the AFC East in 2026, including the Las Vegas Raiders. These two divisions have the potential to produce some of the most exciting games of next season, and one of them is especially sweet for Raider Nation.

The Raiders kick their season off with a home game against the Miami Dolphins , an opportunity to showcase how much they've improved against a team that has a similar talent level to theirs. Things get more complicated with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills , but neither of those games is impossible to win. However, if there's one AFC East team they need to beat in 2026, it has to be the New York Jets.

Sweet Revenge

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Geno Smith is a polarizing player among Raider Nation. On the one hand, it's thanks to his incompetence that they secured the first overall pick. On the other hand, his signing didn't live up to expectations, and his relationship with fans deteriorated throughout the season.

Whichever side you find yourself on, the chance to beat him on the Jets will be relished by all. On top of the Raiders having a chance at revenge, this is a game they should win regardless of who's at quarterback. The Jets and the Raiders are similarly matched up talent-wise, but the biggest difference between them is their head coaches.

Battle of Expertise

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn took over for the Jets last season, and he was hailed as a defensive guru. That resulted in the Jets not intercepting a single pass last season and a league-worst point differential of -203. The defense wasn't the only reason they were so bad in 2025, but Glenn contributed very little on that side of the ball.

On the opposite sideline will be Klint Kubiak, a man who just won a Super Bowl thanks to his explosive offense. It was thanks to his offensive scheme that Jaxon Smith-Njigba won the Offensive Player of the Year award. The results speak for themselves; in this battle of offense and defense, Kubiak's offense should prevail.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This games also an opportunity for the Raiders to flex their offensive muscles. I don't know if Fernando Mendoza will be the starter by then, but even if he isn't, the Jets' secondary hasn't improved all that much.

Kirk Cousins should be able to avoid turnovers, but even if they can't get the passing game going, their pass-rush isn't excellent either. Ashton Jeanty, behind an improved offensive line, should be enough to run all over them.