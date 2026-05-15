3 Things That Will Decide Raiders' Season Opener Against Dolphins

The NFL has officially released its schedule for 2026, and there are a lot of exciting opportunities for the Las Vegas Raiders to prove themselves next season. September 13th can't come soon enough for Raider Nation, as that will be their first taste of the Silver and Black under this new regime.

The Raiders will be at home to play the Miami Dolphins to kick off their 2026 season, with both teams rolling out new starting quarterbacks. What are three things the Raiders have to plan for their season opener?

New Face in South Beach

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 20-7. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dolphins paid an egregious price to get Tua Tagovailoa off their roster and instead opted to bring in Malik Willis as their quarterback. He showed flashes of greatness with the Green Bay Packers, but this will be the first time since his days with the Tennessee Titans that he's expected to be their full-time starter.

Willis is a threat on the ground, but his greatest attribute is his ability to improvise when plays break down. His accuracy isn't something to be taken lightly either. If the Raiders want to kick off this new era with a win, they have to account for how scrappy Willis plays.

Lock Down Defense

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Dolphins just extended DeVon Achane, but aside from him, they are sorely lacking in offensive weapons. This is a chance for the new and improved Raiders defense to show how seriously they need to be taken by locking down their subpar receiver room.

It isn't just the Raiders' secondary that needs to show out; their defensive line and linebackers need to as well. They just signed Benito Jones and Cameron McGrone , and this is a great way for them to beat up on a team with expectations similar to theirs. Neither of these teams is expected to make the playoffs, but the Raiders can show they're ascending instead of remaining stagnant.

Offensive Weapons on Display

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Finally, what will secure a Raiders victory will be how Klint Kubiak uses his offensive weapons. The Dolphins' secondary and linebacker room are significantly worse than their defensive line, which means Brock Bowers should have an explosive start to his third season in the league.

Ashton Jeanty also needs to be a big part of their offensive plan. Chop Robinson is a threat coming off the edge, so running up the middle will be the best way to get him involved early, especially with Tyler Linderbaum blocking for him.