The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2026 season with plenty of opportunities to prove that with this new regime, they're a different squad. Improving their win count isn't the most important thing for the Raiders next season, but they have a chance to tie or even surpass their win total from last season in the first six weeks of 2026.

Their home opener against the Miami Dolphins is a game that shouldn't be out of reach, and I feel the same way about their game on the road against the New Orleans Saints . The rest of their opponents are on a much higher pedigree, and that's no different with their week six opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

Week 6 Matchup

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) smiles at something someone said before the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have been one of the most competitive teams in the AFC over the past couple of seasons, and they'll be the third AFC East team the Raiders face on the schedule. The Raiders will have to contend with one of the strongest crowds in the NFL rooting against them in a matchup where they'll be viewed as a heavy underdog.

Klint Kubiak has already done a lot of things to shake up this roster, but this will be a true test of his will and strength as a head coach. Joe Brady will be the Bills' new head coach next season, and Kubiak already has a leg up on him offensively.

Strong Offenses

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

This will be an offensive battle between two new head coaches, and while the Bills have much more talent on their roster, Kubiak has a Super Bowl ring on his finger. The biggest advantage the Bills have is how much more talented Josh Allen is at the helm of the Bills' offense compared to Kirk Cousins.

The only way the Raiders are going to be able to beat them on the road is if they capitalize on Allen's turnovers. His decision-making has gotten better under Brady, but he's due for a couple of 50-50 balls in every game he plays.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a tough road game, one in which the Raiders are more likely to lose than win. However, I'd argue more importantly than that is the chance to put up a fight against one of the AFC's perennial playoff contenders.

As long as they don't get blown out, the Raiders can prove they're a team to look out for in the future. This is also a good way for them to get settled in a harsh environment and build momentum as the season goes on.