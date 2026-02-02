A Leveled Approach to the NFL Draft for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to kick the 2026 NFL Draft off with a selection that could change the long-term future of the storied organization.

Raiders' Offseason Ahead

The Raiders are loaded with draft picks, including the No. 1 overall pick. That pick should lead to quarterback Fernando Mendoza becoming Las Vegas' signal-caller next season. Mendoza should solve a long-standing issue for the Raiders, who have started eight quarterbacks since 2023.

Matt Miller of ESPN believes Las Vegas will select Mendoza in the first round. This would be the natural next step in the Raiders' offense's progression. After adding Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers in the past two drafts, it only makes sense to draft the clearly qualified quarterback.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is a very easy decision for the Raiders -- draft the quarterback. The Geno Smith trade did not work out, and the 2026 class features only one passer with a first-round grade. My No. 4 overall player, Mendoza, gives the Raiders a franchise-caliber quarterback with excellent poise, decision-making, accuracy, and toughness both in and out of the pocket, which he showed in winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to the national championship," Miller said.

"He can start from day one, and the Raiders have the offensive infrastructure around him in tackle Kolton Miller, running back Ashton Jeanty, and tight end Brock Bowers. Mendoza's experience and proven ability to elevate those around him should make him a lock here."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After addressing their most pressing need in the first round by selecting Mendoza, Miller projects the Raiders to address the defensive side of the ball in the second round by selecting Miami's Akeem Mesidor to play opposite of Maxx Crosby, who may or may not be with the Raiders next season.

"Mesidor's age (he turns 25 in April) might limit how high he can rise, but this value at the top of Round 2 would be too sweet to pass up. Mesidor projects as a true 4-3 defensive end who could disrupt offenses opposite Maxx Crosby," Miller said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Whether Mesidor or another defender, the Raiders would be wise to also address their defense in an offseason primarily focused on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas needs help at cornerback more than they do at defensive end, especially if they do not re-sign Eric Stokes in free agency.

The Raiders should consider any of the top cornerbacks in the second round of the draft, assuming the best are remaining. It is fair to think there will be at least a few top-tier cornerbacks available in the second round of this year's draft. Las Vegas' front office should prioritize the cornerback position.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.