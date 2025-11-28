Why the Raiders Are Ready for Round 2 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders recently made changes they believe will lead to tangible changes.

Raiders' Second Chance

The Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time this season. Las Vegas hopes this time will go much differently than last time did. On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed the upcoming matchup.

"I've got great respect for Jim [Harbaugh] and the job that he does. We've kind of battled on all levels and all that, so we know that the Chargers will bounce from this past game. They've been off to a great start for this season. I have so much respect for all that they do and their staff, and the quarterback is ridiculously good with great tools too. So, it's a very difficult challenge for us, but we're excited to go ahead and get this thing kicked off," Carroll said.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yeah, that was a good ball game that we got big played. You remember the big touchdown pass that made a difference. It was a close game, hard fought, and we saw the running back; he's legit, and so we feel like we have a good sense for them. They probably feel the same about us."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talk after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' loss to the Chargers earlier in the season all but sparked their current streak of nine losses in 10 games. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith credited the Chargers with a excuting a solid game plan the last time the two teams faced off.

"They did a good job of mixing coverages. They disguised some things. They had a good plan for us. It was different than what we had seen the week before, and they did a good job at it. They executed well. So, looking forward to this matchup," Smith said.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) walks off the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders recently fired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, leaving their playcalling duties to Greg Olson moving forward. Olson already has a connection with Smith and the two are comfortable with each other. Smith believes Olson joining him on the sideline should help the offense.

"Well, the play caller will now be right next to me, so I think the communication, I won't have to get on the headset or talk on the phone. I can just talk directly to him. And other things we'll have to figure out as it goes. I mean, it's the first time he's calling plays for us, for me particularly, so I have to learn those things as we go," Smith said.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE