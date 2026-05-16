Raiders' Productive Offseason Does Not Shift Focus from 1 Group

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid offseason. In fact, few, if any, teams in the National Football League have had a better offseason than them. Overall, the Raiders have significantly improved from having one of the league's worst rosters the past two seasons.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Productive Offseason

NFL Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Las Vegas added plenty of veteran experience at positions of need in free agency. The Raiders added center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Spencer Burford to help solidify arguably the league's worst offensive line in 2025. They added linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean as well.

The Raiders also wisely kept Eric Stokes and Malcolm Koonce. Then, they followed all of those solid moves in free agency by adding 10 players in the draft, who all have a legitimate shot of making the active roster this upcoming season. Las Vegas' offseason warrants cautious optimism.

Spytek's Assessment

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The jury is still out on the Raiders' 2025 draft class, but so far, so good. Las Vegas found a workhorse in running back Ashton Jeanty. They drafted a budding cornerback in Darien Porter, a potential starting offensive lineman in Caleb Rogers, and another potential contributor in Charles Grant.

Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues should take another step in their development this offseason, as both play critical positions in the Raiders' 3-4 defense. Wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton still have major questions that surround them, but overall, the 2025 class was serviceable.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates running back Ashton Jeanty (2) touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The jury may still be out on the 2025 class for some. However, Raiders general manager John Spytek has the utmost confidence in Las Vegas' 2025 draft class, his first draft class as a general manager in the league. This offseason and the upcoming regular season should see the group take the next step.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"I saw them every day in practice. I saw them get better. It was good to see a lot of them play more at the end of the year and have success. I mean, Tonka [Hemingway] had a bunch of sacks the last few games. JJ [Pegues] had had a chance to play. Charles Grant got two and a half quarters,” Spytek said.

“So, I'm comfortable with where those guys are at. They're about the right things. They're football guys first. They're in the building training every day. I don't think Caleb Rogers has missed a day since the season ended right now. So, I'm happy with those guys. They're on the right path."

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back d'Andre Swift (4) is pressed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The 2026 draft class marks a second productive draft class for the Raiders under Spytek. Although much still remains to be seen from both classes. However, Las Vegas' new coaching staff cannot afford to overlook its 2025 class, as many of its members are already significant contributors.

No matter what, the Raiders will need the 2025 class to be successful in their own right, in order for the moves they made this offseason to have the maximum impact. Spytek is grateful for the team of scouts and personnel executives he has with him in Las Vegas.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"It's a testament to our scouts and the work that they do to build it the right way, to find the right kind of human first, and that's why I keep saying, you guys that are in Vegas with us, I believe in those guys. They're about the right things,” Spytek said.

“That was really important to me for the first draft that I had a chance to run in Las Vegas, that we find the right kind of people because we're playing the long game here, and I'm betting on the growth that those guys will have because they're about the right things."