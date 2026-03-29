The Moves the Raiders Didn't Make Are Ones That Hint at Draft Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a calculated approach to the offseason. The moves they have made, and have not made, give glues about what is to come.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Roster Update

Las Vegas knows what they are getting in Eric Stokes and can reasonably guess what they are going to get from Darien Porter. How Taron Johnson fits in the Raiders' new-look offense remains to be seen. Past that, the Raiders' group of cornerbacks leaves much to be desired.

The Raiders play in a division with arguably the best group of quarterbacks of any division in the National Football League. They must improve their cornerbacks. Las Vegas addressed the group of linebackers, and defensive linemen with big moves in free agency.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the first half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has long needed to revamp its group of cornerbacks. Stokes and Porter are a start but the Raiders need more. The Raiders need more talent and more bodies at cornerback. Technically, the same could be said about safety, but it is not nearly as pressing as their need at cornerback.

Last offseason, the Raiders handed out new contracts to safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn. Although Stokes received a new contract and the Raiders traded a few late-round picks for Johnson, they have failed to adequately address their cornerbacks as they did other position groups.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) intercepts a pass from Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not only have they failed to adequately address the position group as they have with other position groups, but they have also yet to retain cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, who is recovering from an injury. Kelly is the only Exclusive Rights Free Agent on the Raiders roster that they have not re-signed.

At the very least, the Raiders now need a corner to fill the spot left vacant by what appears to be Kelly's departure. With the fourth pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Raiders should highly consider drafting a cornerback, assuming there is not a quality offensive lineman available.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) is carted off the field with an apparent injury against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders' front office have handled each of their roster moves intelligently this offseason, which raises questions about the moves they have not made. Las Vegas has aggressively addressed roster holes along its defense except for at cornerback.

The Raiders have yet to invest in new talent at cornerback, as they have at defensive line and linebacker this offseason and at safety last offseason. Stokes and Porter are already on the roster; the Raiders need multiple, quality additions at cornerback or one solid addition.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the ball against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By prioritizing the cornerback position in the draft, the Raiders would not solely be drafting based on need. Las Vegas prioritizing the cornerback position in the draft would not be forcing a need because they already addressed so many other needs in free agency, especially on defense.

If the Raiders decide to go a different route with the No. 36 pick, they should consider using multiple picks in the middle and late rounds on cornerbacks.