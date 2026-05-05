Maxx Crosby Ready To Lead Raiders Into New Era
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The Las Vegas Raiders tend to make news for the wrong reasons. Whether it was with star players, draft picks, decision-making from the boss-man, Mark Davis, or bungled free-agent signings such as Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas couldn't seem to catch a break.
Then, there was the initial trade of franchise edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who would be a Baltimore Raven and the Raiders two first-round picks richer had it not been for a failed physical. The trade happened just over a week before the start of free agency and the new league year, and Crosby was in the process of settling into Baltimore when Eric DeCosta pulled the plug.
Once a goodbye from a franchise favorite and a heartfelt farewell message turned into a welcome-back venture that saw him recommit himself to the Raiders. The process and emotion of all of this likely wasn't easy, but as offseason training activities begin this month, Crosby is ready to charge forward in a new era of Raiders football.
A Cornerstone, Crosby Is (Awkwardly) Leading the Way With a Second Chance
I cannot imagine what Crosby was going through in that several-day period where he was about to become a Raven in a blockbuster trade, only to revert back to Las Vegas and re-commit himself to the process. If I were a player, the awkwardness within the building would feel deafening, and if the Raiders and General Manager John Spytek felt there was another offer on the table to send him packing again, there is no telling what they would've done.
Yet, the past is the past, and there is no changing what happened. Crosby is still a Raider, and now he is the leading voice of a franchise that just selected a No. 1 overall quarterback in the NFL Draft in Fernando Mendoza. The feeling within the organization seems to have changed drastically since the trade, and for Crosby, this is almost like a second chance to be a committed face of the franchise as they continue to build a new floor, a true foundation, and formidable competition.
Crosby Has Plenty Left in the Tank To Help the Raiders Toward New Glory Days
Crosby remains one of the best pass rushers in football, when healthy, as he continues to be a true pressure cooker and production sack artist. His size and length also allow him to be a terrific run defender, making him a true game-changer on the defensive end who can lead by example for a team filled with younger talents, especially third-round pick Keyron Crawford.
This is a cornerstone player with so much left in the tank entering his age-29 season. What happened in March happened, and a new chapter is set to begin for Crosby and the Raiders. You may not see it clearly, but there is a speck of light at the end of the tunnel where the franchise can return to its glory days, and Crosby would probably want to be a part of that.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft