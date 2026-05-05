Maxx Crosby Ready To Lead Raiders Into New Era

The Las Vegas Raiders tend to make news for the wrong reasons. Whether it was with star players, draft picks, decision-making from the boss-man, Mark Davis, or bungled free-agent signings such as Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas couldn't seem to catch a break.

Then, there was the initial trade of franchise edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who would be a Baltimore Raven and the Raiders two first-round picks richer had it not been for a failed physical. The trade happened just over a week before the start of free agency and the new league year, and Crosby was in the process of settling into Baltimore when Eric DeCosta pulled the plug.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once a goodbye from a franchise favorite and a heartfelt farewell message turned into a welcome-back venture that saw him recommit himself to the Raiders. The process and emotion of all of this likely wasn't easy, but as offseason training activities begin this month, Crosby is ready to charge forward in a new era of Raiders football.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Cornerstone, Crosby Is (Awkwardly) Leading the Way With a Second Chance

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sacks of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I cannot imagine what Crosby was going through in that several-day period where he was about to become a Raven in a blockbuster trade, only to revert back to Las Vegas and re-commit himself to the process. If I were a player, the awkwardness within the building would feel deafening, and if the Raiders and General Manager John Spytek felt there was another offer on the table to send him packing again, there is no telling what they would've done.

Yet, the past is the past, and there is no changing what happened. Crosby is still a Raider, and now he is the leading voice of a franchise that just selected a No. 1 overall quarterback in the NFL Draft in Fernando Mendoza. The feeling within the organization seems to have changed drastically since the trade, and for Crosby, this is almost like a second chance to be a committed face of the franchise as they continue to build a new floor, a true foundation, and formidable competition.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby Has Plenty Left in the Tank To Help the Raiders Toward New Glory Days

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) forces a fumble by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby remains one of the best pass rushers in football, when healthy, as he continues to be a true pressure cooker and production sack artist. His size and length also allow him to be a terrific run defender, making him a true game-changer on the defensive end who can lead by example for a team filled with younger talents, especially third-round pick Keyron Crawford.

This is a cornerstone player with so much left in the tank entering his age-29 season. What happened in March happened, and a new chapter is set to begin for Crosby and the Raiders. You may not see it clearly, but there is a speck of light at the end of the tunnel where the franchise can return to its glory days, and Crosby would probably want to be a part of that.