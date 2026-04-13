The Raiders' Greatest First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have selected multiple players in the first round of the NFL Draft who went on to have historically great careers. Below are some, but definitely not all, of those players. The players below are not ranked in any way or listed in any specific order.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Al Davis memorial torch at Allegiant Stadium with the Las Vegas strip as a backdrop. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ray Guy

Jan 25, 1981; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy (8) punts the ball away against the the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV at the Superdome. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Drafting a punter in the first round of the NFL Draft seems hard to fathom in today's day and age. However, the Raiders selected Guy in the first round of the 1973 draft. To be exact, Guy is one of only two punters to ever be drafted in the first round.

He repaid the Raiders with a 14-year career that ended with a trip to Canton. Guy is the only punter in the Hall of Fame. That alone speaks for itself.

Marcus Allen

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Marcus Allen poses on the silver carpet at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen spent over a decade with the Raiders, firmly establishing himself as one of the best running backs in league history. Allen is a Super Bowl champion. Allen was an All-Pro multiple times during his time with the Raiders. Despite how things ended, he is one of the Raiders ' greats.

Allen never shies away from sharing his thoughts on the Raiders . However, he always does so from a standpoint of wanting what is best for the Raiders. The former running back recently shared his thoughts on how the 2026 Raiders can improve.

Dec 20, 1992; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) against the San Diego Chargers at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

"The running game is the only part of the game that can make your opponent surrender. If you are throwing the ball all over the place, your defense never gets tired. They do not get into a physical matchup, and even as a defensive back, you can be all over a wide receiver; he can make the catch, you can make the excuse, I cannot locate the ball, or there is always an excuse you could make," Allen said.

Gene Upshaw

Oct 1977; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders guard Gene Upshaw (63) on the sideline during the 1977 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Upshaw played three seasons in the American Football League and 12 more in the National Football League; all of those seasons were with the Raiders. Upshaw was nominated to six Pro Bowls, and was a five-time first team All-Pro. He also appeared in three Super Bowls with the Raiders.

Upshaw was the first player in league history to appear in a Super Bowl in three different decades. Upshaw is a vital part of the Raiders' history, as the former first round pick helped pave the way for some of the Raiders' most productive offenses and teams.

Tim Brown

Nov 30, 2003; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Tim Brown on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Network Associates Coliseum.The Broncos defeated the Raiders 22-8. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brown was the Raiders' first-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. He would go on to have a Hall of Fame career over 17 seasons. Browns' career and accolades speak for themselves. Brown registered nearly 1,100 receptions and nearly 15,000 receiving yards while with the Raiders.

Brown reached the Pro Bowl nine times and will always be synonymous with the Raiders. In fact, few players are as identifiable as a Raider, as Brown is.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; The Al Davis memorial torch at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' history is filled with players who are not only critical to the Raiders' history as an organization but also to the league as a whole. Few organizations have more of those players throughout their respective team histories than the Raiders.