Why Development Is Critical Component of Raiders' Rebuild
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The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 offseason will be defined by the arrival of Klint Kubiak and multiple waves of talent to a roster in desperate need of it. Las Vegas' offseason has arguably been the best the organization has had in at least the last five years, if not longer.
Following a dismal 3-14 campaign under Pete Carroll, the Raiders wasted no time upgrading nearly every facet of their team. Las Vegas moved on from Carroll less than 24 hours after the final game of the 2025 season, paving the way for a clean slate moving into 2026.
The Raiders made several splash moves this offseason in both free agency and the draft. Las Vegas added one of the top free agents available this offseason in Tyler Linderbaum. Then, they used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Las Vegas' front office made additional moves of various importance this offseason, all of which should make for a more competitive team this upcoming season. Still, the Raiders' plans to rebuild their roster will take time and require more than just starting-caliber additions.
The Raiders have done a solid job of adding starters and talented reserve players to the roster this offseason. Yet, there is a third level of talent that any rebuilding team must solidify. There are players that will need more time and development that could be contributors a season or two from now.
CB Hezekiah Masses
Masses is a player who could be called upon sooner, rather than later. However, he has the potential to become a contributor in his rookie season. That will likely take place away from the gridiron on Sundays for now, but down the road, it could pay huge dividends for Las Vegas.
Las Vegas will largely go with a defensive backfield that does not include Masses in the immediate future. All they need is for him to continue learning as much as he can on the practice field before they need him when it counts. Masses' continued development is necessary.
WR Malik Benson
The Raiders' group of wide receivers does not leave much, if any, room for him, but Benson has enough speed that he could carve out a spot on special teams. For at least the 2026 season and potentially beyond, the Raiders will likely look to develop Benson.
IDL Brandon Cleveland
Interior defensive linemen are always critical, but they are especially critical in a 3-4 defense. Las Vegas' group of interior defensive linemen is its deepest position group. This will likely leave Cleveland as the odd man out to start the season.
However, Cleveland has shown potential in Organized Team Activities. Making the practice squad would be a fair start for him.
As the Raiders progress through OTAs, it is clear that every player on the field has a chance to earn a roster spot. The chance varies by player, as a roster spot is earned by the players themselves, not by anyone else. Kubiak knows what he is looking for.
“Well, we'll find out if we get it by training camp if we can uphold the standard that we put in front of these players in our team meeting," Kubiak said when asked about the offseason plans of making the players earn the Raiders' shield on their helmets.
"If our conditioning level is where it needs to be, if we can practice the right way, if we can handle our business outside of the building, and we can represent the shield the right way, then we'll put it back on," Kubiak said.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant