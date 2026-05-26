Why Development Is Critical Component of Raiders' Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 offseason will be defined by the arrival of Klint Kubiak and multiple waves of talent to a roster in desperate need of it. Las Vegas' offseason has arguably been the best the organization has had in at least the last five years, if not longer.

Following a dismal 3-14 campaign under Pete Carroll, the Raiders wasted no time upgrading nearly every facet of their team. Las Vegas moved on from Carroll less than 24 hours after the final game of the 2025 season, paving the way for a clean slate moving into 2026.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders made several splash moves this offseason in both free agency and the draft. Las Vegas added one of the top free agents available this offseason in Tyler Linderbaum. Then, they used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Las Vegas' front office made additional moves of various importance this offseason, all of which should make for a more competitive team this upcoming season. Still, the Raiders' plans to rebuild their roster will take time and require more than just starting-caliber additions.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have done a solid job of adding starters and talented reserve players to the roster this offseason. Yet, there is a third level of talent that any rebuilding team must solidify. There are players that will need more time and development that could be contributors a season or two from now.

CB Hezekiah Masses

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) warms up before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Masses is a player who could be called upon sooner, rather than later. However, he has the potential to become a contributor in his rookie season. That will likely take place away from the gridiron on Sundays for now, but down the road, it could pay huge dividends for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas will largely go with a defensive backfield that does not include Masses in the immediate future. All they need is for him to continue learning as much as he can on the practice field before they need him when it counts. Masses' continued development is necessary.

WR Malik Benson

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' group of wide receivers does not leave much, if any, room for him, but Benson has enough speed that he could carve out a spot on special teams. For at least the 2026 season and potentially beyond, the Raiders will likely look to develop Benson.

IDL Brandon Cleveland

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Interior defensive linemen are always critical, but they are especially critical in a 3-4 defense. Las Vegas' group of interior defensive linemen is its deepest position group. This will likely leave Cleveland as the odd man out to start the season.

However, Cleveland has shown potential in Organized Team Activities. Making the practice squad would be a fair start for him.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders progress through OTAs, it is clear that every player on the field has a chance to earn a roster spot. The chance varies by player, as a roster spot is earned by the players themselves, not by anyone else. Kubiak knows what he is looking for.

“Well, we'll find out if we get it by training camp if we can uphold the standard that we put in front of these players in our team meeting," Kubiak said when asked about the offseason plans of making the players earn the Raiders' shield on their helmets.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"If our conditioning level is where it needs to be, if we can practice the right way, if we can handle our business outside of the building, and we can represent the shield the right way, then we'll put it back on," Kubiak said.