No Dreams Will Be Sold: The Raiders Have Thoroughly Improved

The Las Vegas Raiders are far from where they ultimately hope to be, but it is apparent that they are building a quality roster right before our very eyes. The Raiders have struggled for most of recent memory. Their deficiencies have been plentiful and very, very public.

Their lack of a competent front office, coaching staff, and roster has doomed them. However, with the front-office changes made last offseason and the coaching and roster changes this offseason, Las Vegas is set to field a much more competitive team.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

No Dreams Will Be Sold

Las Vegas has a very long way to go. The turnaround they are looking to complete is massive, but already underway. For all of the legitimate and rightful optimism surrounding the team this offseason, the Raiders' front office, coaching staff, and team do not have their heads in the clouds.

The Raiders are very aware of where they stand. They have more work to do on their roster over the next couple of offseasons, as they look to rebuild what has been one of the worst-constructed rosters in the league. Las Vegas' roster deficiencies were thorough; their rebuild will be too.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Quiet Addition Could Swing Games

Thoroughness takes time. In terms of roster building, Las Vegas had arguably the best offseason of any team in the league this offseason. By adding the likes of Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and others, the Raiders signed some of the best free agents available.

Those veteran additions will quickly and significantly improve the Raiders' roster. However, they also had a productive NFL Draft. Las Vegas added 10 players in the draft, all of whom have legitimate chances to play for them during their rookie seasons. Even their seventh-round pick may contribute.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders added wide receiver Malik Benson in the final round of the NFL Draft. It is common for seventh-round picks not to make the team. While that could very well happen to Benson without it being a surprise, the Raiders have not wasted any moves this offseason.

There has not been a single move Las Vegas' front office has made this offseason that does not benefit them in some way or has the potential to. That includes the addition of Benson. Las Vegas plans on having a wide receiver-by-committee approach. They will need a deep rotation.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In Organized Team Activities, it has been very evident that the Raiders' front office and coaching staff were serious about not having a true No. 1 wide receiver. Las Vegas' coaching staff does not care who gets the ball. This will help them, as defenses will have a hard time keying in on one player.

It remains to be seen how much the Raiders' offense will use Benson at wide receiver this upcoming season. However, his speed is real. Very real. He could be a special-teams weapon for the Raiders moving forward. He can be their special teams ace.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Benson only needs one step, and he can quickly take off for a big gain to give the Raiders good starting positions this season, or he can go for a score here and there. That would be more than the Raiders have gotten on special teams lately.

Veteran wide receiver Tre Tucker knows the Raiders found a quality talent in Benson.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“He's going to be a really great player, man. He can run all day, he's fast. The best thing about him is he's very coachable and willing to learn. He's another guy, like I said, my phone's always open, he's texting me."

“I get into bed very early, I'm getting old, so he FaceTimed me, and I was like, ‘Man, I'm already in bed.’ But I was able to help him out with what he needed, and that's all that matters. And, like I said, he's going to be a great player. I'm very excited about him and his willingness to learn, take coaching. He's going to be a great player.”