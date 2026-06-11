Raiders Have Everything Needed To End Season With Convincing Win

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 schedule is a mix of reachable wins and tough matchups against teams looking to make a deep playoff run. On top of playing both teams represented in the Super Bowl last season, they also play against some of the top contenders in both the AFC and NFC.

This is on top of them having to play their fellow AFC West teams , who are all looking to improve one way or another next season. Even if the Raiders have improved, their record may not reflect that because of the difficulty of their opponents. That's why they have to make the most whenever they're matched up against a team of similar talent level.

Ending the Season Off With Confidence

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' first game of the new calendar year will be on the road against the Arizona Cardinals, in what should be a lopsided Week 17 game. The Cardinals are in serious contention for the number one overall pick next season, and it's hard for them to walk into any matchup with an advantage.

At this point in the season, it's hard to predict what team records will look like or how they'll be performing, but I'm writing under the assumption that the Cardinals will be one of the worst teams in the NFL by then. This gives the Silver and Black a strong chance to kick off the new year with a huge win and a confidence boost.

Chance for a Start

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's hard to say who will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders at this point in the season, but regardless of a winning record or not, the Raiders should think about giving Fernando Mendoza some burn here.

The Cardinals do have a secondary loaded with young weapons, but they're still a few years away from being a scary unit top to bottom. That's the perfect training ground for a future franchise player who, again, I don't know would have had starting experience at this point in the season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If the Raiders are sticking with Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak swept the Cardinals last season with the Seattle Seahawks .

One of those victories was by three points, and the other was by 20. The Cardinals have a chance to make this game competitive if the Raiders give Mendoza a shot, but I'm confident their starting unit can take care of business on the road.