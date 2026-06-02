What Raiders Can Do To Make Statement Against Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders drew the short end of the stick against some of their matchups next season. This is a team that just earned the first overall pick, and they're pitted against some of the most dangerous teams in the NFL at the moment.

They have games against the Los Angeles Rams , Buffalo Bills , and San Francisco 49ers . Those are all teams that made the playoffs in 2025 and are looking to do so again in 2026. However, the Raiders' most lopsided projected contests are against Klint Kubiak's former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Facing Off Against the Champs

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are coming off a dominant Super Bowl run where their defense etched its name into history. They shut down the New England Patriots' offense, and their own offense stayed patient and waited for its opportunity to strike.

That historic defense has remained relatively the same through free agency, though they have lost notable pieces in their secondary. Even with their defense not operating at full strength, they still have the defensive infrastructure in place to make it hard for the Raiders to move the ball.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If the Raiders want a chance to pull off a huge upset, they have to run the ball early and often. Even though Brock Bowers can create mismatches against their linebackers, I don't trust Kirk Cousins to handle the pressure from their defensive line.

Mike Macdonald is known for his ability to disguise coverages, and I don't think Cousins will be able to diagnose the field in real time. Moreover, their improved offensive line should be able to get Ashton Jeanty the push up front he needs to find some open space and gash their defense with big plays.

Offensive Gameplan

Deuce is entering year two. Ashton Jeanty displayed elite footwork and speed during individual drills at Raiders OTAs. pic.twitter.com/bCQ4fADkPX — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) May 28, 2026

It's easy to see an impressive drill in the offseason and get excited about Jeanty's sophomore season, but I don't think enough people are talking about his ceiling for next season. He's going to be a big candidate for the Offensive Player of the Year award with how much of a workload he should be getting from Kubiak.

He needs to perform like an OPOY if the Raiders want to keep up with the defending Super Bowl champions. Either that or get him involved in screens, but he needs to be getting the ball as often as he can. Kubiak will face a huge opportunity to make a statement in his first season with the Raiders.