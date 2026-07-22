Ranking Raiders’ Offensive Position Groups Entering Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering training camp with a lot of excitement surrounding their new and improved offense. Klint Kubiak is meant to take their offense to new levels, and that begins at training camp.

I recently ranked their skill-position groups in an article, but I wanted to look at their offensive position groups as a whole. If I were to include their skill-position players in this ranking, they'd be at the very top. For now, I will be ranking what's left of their offense, their offensive line, and their quarterback room.

1. Offensive Line

Las Vegas Raiders superstar C Tyler Linderbaum

I considered making their offensive line their top offensive unit, but it's largely carried by their new addition, Tyler Linderbaum. He's going to shore up the middle of their offensive line, and they can only hope that Kolton Miller will be healthy next season.

Those two alone raise the floor dramatically on their offensive line, and that's not even considering the jump their younger offensive lineman can take in the offseason. That's why training camp will be so important for the Raiders coaching staff to see where the state of their offensive line is heading into next season.

Kolton Miller | Craig Harris SI

Spencer Burford is an interesting gamble for the Raiders as their left guard, and his backup, Atonio

Mafi, doesn't inspire much confidence. Jackson Powers-Johnson needs to be used better in 2026, as he wasn't able to capitalize on his exciting rookie season.

If he can get back to being as impactful as he was in 2024, their offensive line will be that much better. DJ Glaze has been given ample opportunity to prove his worth on the offensive line, and he has been serviceable for a former third-round pick. However, I'd argue that the right tackle spot has the most potential to swing across the course of the regular season.

2. Quarterbacks

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' quarterback room is one of the most intriguing in the NFL, and that's due to the league's recent first overall pick, Fernando Mendoza . The Raiders would prefer that Kirk Cousins start for them the whole season, which is a smart move for Mendoza's development.

Outside of those top two guys, Aidan O'Connell is an interesting trade candidate, but he is also valuable competition for Mendoza. This is a guy with starting experience on the Raiders, and if Mendoza can't look better than him in training camp, that will speak to how far Mendoza truly is from taking the keys to this franchise.