Raiders Have Found an Unexpected Dog Who Won’t Back Down

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) head back to the Northeast for a 10 AM PT game against the New York Jets (2-5) on Sunday.

One key player emerging for the Raiders hails from that part of the world and is an emerging threat: RB Dylan Laube.

No Quit in the Kid

Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Laube is not the biggest player in the NFL, far from it, but with a heart like Rudy Ruettiger, and despite all of the chaos surrounding him in his three short years in the desert, he continues to shine.

Very few role players of his size from the small school of New Hampshire make it to the NFL, and even fewer survive three coaching staffs, but he makes up for what he lacks on his resume with his desire.

The Story

Laube plays for every blue-collar, lunch pail guy sitting at the bar after a hard day's work. But with a blue-collar work ethic, you would never know he is actually a product of the famous West Hampton, New York.

Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Suffolk County is among the wealthiest counties in the United States, but credit his parents, Kyle and Noel, because nobody told him he was entitled to an NFL career; he has a work ethic and character that belong in a Hollywood movie.

Now a two-time Silver and Black captain, his head coach wasn’t very talkative this week with his team in the midst of a four-game losing streak, but he was about Laube.

“Yes, great question, versatility is key. Versatility is key. If you can play four core special teams and be a producer on your side of the ball, then you’ve got value in this league. He has a lot of value on our team from his work ethic, how he goes about his business, and the type of person that he is. He’s made plays for us, and as you make plays, the expectations grow.”

Las Vegas Raiders Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

A Threat

He scored a touchdown the last time the Raiders came east earlier this year in a loss to the New England Patriots , and he's also burst onto the NFL scene as an elite special teams threat.

His STC, Joe DeCamillis, spoke about his skill set and contribution.

“The kid’s really having a good year. He brings great preparation, and then it’s coming to life during the game. He prepares like that during the week, practices hard, studies hard, watches a lot of film, and he’s doing a great job for us.”

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What a Road

My mother, who is ninety years old, is from Providence, Rhode Island, and the first time she heard me interview him as a rookie, she became his biggest fan (Sorry, Noel). Demanding a jersey for Christmas, she faithfully wears it on game day and cheers for the man who sounds like her.

Well now, more than 90-year-old women from New England know who he is. The NFL does, and if anyone had told the nervous rookie from back in his early days that teams would be game-planning to stop him, I am not sure even he would have believed it, but they are.

DeCamillis discussed it and how the Raiders are trying to keep them from stopping their star.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Yeah, it’s a challenge, no question. But we also have other guys we feel good about putting the ball in their hands, but last week we went with the single returner. We won’t do that all the time, but certain teams you can do that against, certain teams you can’t. So, we’ll just work through that as the weeks go on.”

Reality of a Rebuild

Laube is a terrific young man. A testimony to his family, his hometown, and anyone who ever had the odds staring down at them.

Kids who might not look like Hercules can learn that adage from Alabama Crimson Tide legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant: “It is not the size of the dog in the fight, but the fight in the dog.”

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is a great kid, but every day Laube proves He’s a dog!

Watch Our Latest Podcast