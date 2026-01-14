What Raiders HC Requests Say About Organizational Outlook

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to find the right head coach to turn the organization around.

Las Vegas has struggled to find a leader who can win games, as Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce, and Pete Carroll have all been let go by the team in the last few years.

This hire is crucial for the John Spytek-Tom Brady duo, as the two have been hard at work requesting interviews for the top available candidates. The Raiders need a coach who can turn things around and last for longer than a year.

Spytek and Brady have requested interviews with several candidates. What do we know about them?

Raiders leaning offensive coach?

Of the eight candidates the Raiders have interviewed or requested to interview, five are offensive-minded coaches. The other three are defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero, Jesse Minter, and Vance Joseph.

The Raiders may be leaning towards hiring an offensive-minded coach, as they have been poor on that side of the ball for far too long. Las Vegas has a chance at building a strong, young offensive core, and they’ll need the right leader and scheme to help them maximize their potential.

While some candidates they have requested, like Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, may just be a temperature check on where those coaches stand as they rise through the ranks, the emphasis on someone who can help them turn their offense around feels real.

If the Raiders land Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they should have the right coach to help him develop and set him up for success. Mendoza has the tools and the football IQ to help turn things around for the Silver and Black.

The biggest quality the Raiders must find in a head coach is someone who can quickly turn the offensive line around. That was one of the most significant reasons the team could not win games this season. Las Vegas has good pieces up front; it just needs a coach who can put them in the right position.

Players like running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers would benefit tremendously from an offensive-minded coach. Someone who knows how to scheme them into advantageous positions would quickly improve this Raider offense.

The Raiders still have time to figure out who they want to hire as their head coach, but their strategy appears clear. Stay with Raiders On SI as we bring you the latest on the coaching search.

