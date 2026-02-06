How the Raiders' Offseason Moves Will Impact the Entire NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders are starting this offseason anew. Klint Kubiak is expected to take over as Las Vegas' head coach soon. The Raiders' front office is expected to make quarterback Fernando Mendoza the team's signal-caller of the future in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Raiders will also be major players in free agency this offseason, after taking a relatively passive approach to last offseason's free agency period. Their desperate need for talent and money to pay for it should lead to an eventful offseason for the Raiders in several regards.

Las Vegas' Power Moves

The Raiders ' moves will impact the draft, as they have 10 picks including the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas will likely spend big where it makes sense to, which will directly impact the free agency market. Las Vegas has the power to impact the league this offseason in ways both big and small.

Eric Edholm of NFL.com believes Las Vegas has several of the most critical people to this offseason in the entire league. Raiders General Manager John Spytek is ranked sixth highest on Edholm's list of the NFL offseason's top 26 most important people. This confirms the importance of this offseason.

"In addition to holding the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders are flush with projected salary-cap space (only the Titans have more right now, via Over The Cap). That’s the good news for Spytek and the Raiders, who figure to be among the more active teams once again this offseason. Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, fresh off a national championship, could be the Raiders’ choice at No. 1 overall, which would team him with and in an offense that would be worth watching. But it might not all be fun and games this offseason," Edholm said.

"The Raiders must acclimate to yet another new head coach (after the one-year failed Pete Carroll experiment, the pressure to get this hire right is immense). There’s also the situation to navigate; the Pro Bowler's season ended awkwardly, potentially clouding his long-term future with the franchise. One way or another, Spytek will have a major imprint on the NFL offseason."

Spytek and the Raiders are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-14 campaign. It appears Spytek will be much more aggressive this offseason, given the many needs the Raiders have and the resources to address them. This offseason could set the Raiders up for a long time.

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. My experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, or players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said recently.

