How Raiders' 2026 Draft Class Is Already Coming Together

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason hinged upon their ability to improve their coaching staff and roster. They first hired Klit Kubiak, who quickly filled out his group of coordinators. Then the Raiders upgraded what was one of the league's worst rosters last season in free agency and the draft.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rookies Rally

Las Vegas ' haul in free agency was matched by the solid additions they made in the NFL Draft. The Raiders quickly added depth to essentially every position group on the roster this offseason. In the draft, Las Vegas' goals appeared to be primarily focused on adding talent and depth.

The Raiders ' rookies will have the chance to grow at the rate Klint Kubiak's coaching staff believes is right for each player. They have already begun bringing their young players along, as they recently completed their rookie minicamp. This gave the group even more time together.

Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders' Mix

The Raiders made it a point to add both veteran players and young, talented players who can grow and develop. However, more important than that will be the connectors the 2026 draft class as a whole has. Las Vegas' front office is confident that it has a good group of draftees.

Just like the work they put in on the field, Las Vegas' rookies have already begun getting to know each other better off the field. Most would agree that getting to know their coworkers goes a long way towards helping them professionally.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' rookies have already spent time together on and off the field, expediting the process of getting to know each other. It is extremely early, but the rookie class seems to be coming together nicely, according to No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

"It's been great. I've been talking to all of them. My locker mate right now is [Treydan] Stukes, so to have him next to me, battling him and seeing such a great player on the other side of the field and just all the defensive players, it's been great. I think it's going to really test the offense and especially the offensive rookies, and look forward to all of us growing together and best serving the organization,” Mendoza said.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Third-round pick Keyron Crawford echoed a similar sentiment, noting how quickly the group seems to be coming together. Las Vegas' plans of turning things around will largely depend on how the 2026 draft class performs over time, especially as their chances to make an impact on the field increase.

“We got a great class. Right now, we're not in the locker room right now. They got us in a section away, so it's a very camaraderie vibe. Everybody's happy, happy to be here, the trial guys are happy to be here. So, it's fist bumps, shaking a hand, and just being excited around the guys. It's the energy that matters because everybody is going to feel 10 times better going out on the field,” Crawford said.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There is no position group where the connection will be more vital than among the Raiders' defensive backs. Second-round safety Treydan Stukes explained how he and the three other defensive backs Las Vegas added are coming along.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) warms up before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Really cool guys of course. I'm super excited to be able to play alongside both of them. Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] looked great. We've got some good communication, put some good tape together in this minicamp,” Stukes said.

“Jermod [McCoy] is making sure he's right. The training staff here is fantastic, so they're going to make sure he's good to go. And I'm super excited to get a chance to play with them, I think we're really going to do some good things for this organization."