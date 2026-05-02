Raiders Rookie Stukes Receiving Heavy Praise

The Silver and Black are getting a lot of praise for the new 2026 NFL Draft class that they are bringing in. It was a good draft for the Las Vegas Raiders. It is what they needed because the history of this team drafting has been good in recent memory.

This time, it was different, and the feeling of getting it right was right there with them in every selection they made. A lot of credit has to go to the front office and the general manager, John Spytek, who led this draft for Vegas.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a defensive-led draft for Spytek after they made the pick for the No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza. And for many, that was not the pick that everyone was interested in at the end of the draft. That is because the Raiders took safety Treydan Stukes in the second round out of the University of Arizona. Stukes was a top safety prospect, but it was a surprise because they traded down for him, and when their pick came up, there was another top prospect they could have taken.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Second-Round Pick Gets Praised

Instead, they took Stukes, who seems to be the right fit for this defense, and how he fits with the new defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard. To many, Stukes was the best defensive back in this draft class, even with others going in the first round. And he has a strong chance to start in his rookie season. The safety position is one that this defense struggled with last season. Stukes has great abilities. His speed and his toughness are what they saw and liked about him.

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Treydan Stukes (2) brings down Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) in the first half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

He is a playmaker who is not afraid to go out there and make tackles. He could also come up and be effective at stopping the run game. That is huge for any team. Having a safety that could stop these tough running backs that we are now seeing in the NFL.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick praised the Raiders for taking Stukes, and he thinks he could be the steal of the 2026 Draft.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"He [Stukes] is a guy to me who is like a Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Hamilton," said Riddick on "Get Up." "He plays that Nickel, that star position. He is big, he is fast. He can blitz, he can tackle. He has freakish ball skills. He is going to be a prime time player, right out of the gate."