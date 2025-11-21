How Ashton Jeanty is Handling Raiders' Losing Streak
When the Las Vegas Raiders drafted their rookie running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and with the sixth overall pick, many believed he was going to be the driving force for the offense this season.
No one thought we were going to get what we are seeing from this Raiders offense this season. The Raiders wanted to be a run-first team, but they have not shown that all season. The identity of this offseason is lost, and they have a running back waiting to be unleashed.
Jeanty has had sparks and showed why he was taken so high in the draft, but the Raiders have not been consistent with him and have not given him a good workload all season. It does not make sense what they are trying to accomplish with Jeanty in his first season in the NFL, but something needs to change. It all starts with the offense. It has been horrible all season long. Maybe starting up Jeanty will get this offense going. But like we have seen in the past, when they do that, they go away from it.
Jeanty has made it known that he is ready for all the workload and to put this team and the ball in his hands. The Raiders have not picked up on that and seem every game they be moving further and further away from that. With the Raiders taking him sixth overall, it would make sense to use him like a top pick.
Ashton Jeanty on Staying to Course
"Just staying consistent with who I am. My approach, my process, trying to lead in whatever ways I can as a rookie, and just continuing to try to get better," said Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. "And even though things aren't going our way, just not giving up and stick with guys, all of us just stay together and ride this out. You never know what can happen."
"I mean, it's rookie year, it's a tough year. It's a lot of different things, a lot of stuff out of my hands and I'm just trying to control what I can control. And whenever I do get opportunities, I've just got to take advantage of them."
"Yeah, I mean, it's a different challenge every week against whoever you're playing. There are great players all across the league. So, the preparation and all that leading up to it has to be elite, and then just getting more comfortable with the speed of the game."
