How Raiders' Defense Can Contain Superstar Josh Allen

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get back on track as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Allegiant Stadium this afternoon.

The Bills have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, scoring at one of the highest clips in the league. For a Raiders team that has struggled defensively in the last two weeks, the Bills come to town at the worst time.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks on the field between plays against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will face arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, Josh Allen, today, who is playing at an MVP level once again. Not many teams have been able to slow him down this season, and it remains a tall task for the Silver and Black.

However, the Raiders have one player who may be able to make a difference.

Nakobe Dean: The Josh Allen Stopper?

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean has been playing like one of the best linebackers in the NFL in the early part of this season, totaling 44 tackles, three for loss, three quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, a pass defended, and 1.5 sacks. He has worn the green dot for Rob Leonard's defense and is leading the unit efficiently.

However, Allen is a different beast. He can make every throw, has an impressively strong arm, and is difficult to bring down when he decides to run.

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Dean is the key to slowing down Allen, as he is the smartest and most athletic linebacker the Raiders can match up with the star quarterback. He can carry tight ends across the field to eliminate that option for Buffalo, and he can be the quarterback spy if Allen decides to tuck it and run.

Stopping Allen is easier said than done, and we can lay out a plan for Dean to slow down his effectiveness, but everything changes when the players step on the field. Allen has faced elite defenses this season and has diced them up, and the Raiders cannot let that happen.

Where Else Can Raiders Slow Down Allen?

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard hasn't shown an urgency to blitz this season, sending more than four at a clip of 25 percent, which ranks 26th in the NFL. However, he may need to send more blitzes to throw Allen off his game.

When pressuring Allen, there is always the threat that he will take off and run. That is where Dean can come in, shutting down any running lanes he may try to find.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs for a two yard touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean has been a major factor in this Raiders' defensive turnaround, and they will lean on him to get them back on track. It starts with the best offense in the league, which will be an incredible challenge.