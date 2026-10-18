How Raiders' Defense Can Contain Superstar Josh Allen
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The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get back on track as they welcome the Buffalo Bills to Allegiant Stadium this afternoon.
The Bills have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, scoring at one of the highest clips in the league. For a Raiders team that has struggled defensively in the last two weeks, the Bills come to town at the worst time.
The Raiders will face arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, Josh Allen, today, who is playing at an MVP level once again. Not many teams have been able to slow him down this season, and it remains a tall task for the Silver and Black.
However, the Raiders have one player who may be able to make a difference.
Nakobe Dean: The Josh Allen Stopper?
Dean has been playing like one of the best linebackers in the NFL in the early part of this season, totaling 44 tackles, three for loss, three quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, a pass defended, and 1.5 sacks. He has worn the green dot for Rob Leonard's defense and is leading the unit efficiently.
However, Allen is a different beast. He can make every throw, has an impressively strong arm, and is difficult to bring down when he decides to run.
Dean is the key to slowing down Allen, as he is the smartest and most athletic linebacker the Raiders can match up with the star quarterback. He can carry tight ends across the field to eliminate that option for Buffalo, and he can be the quarterback spy if Allen decides to tuck it and run.
Stopping Allen is easier said than done, and we can lay out a plan for Dean to slow down his effectiveness, but everything changes when the players step on the field. Allen has faced elite defenses this season and has diced them up, and the Raiders cannot let that happen.
Where Else Can Raiders Slow Down Allen?
Leonard hasn't shown an urgency to blitz this season, sending more than four at a clip of 25 percent, which ranks 26th in the NFL. However, he may need to send more blitzes to throw Allen off his game.
When pressuring Allen, there is always the threat that he will take off and run. That is where Dean can come in, shutting down any running lanes he may try to find.
Dean has been a major factor in this Raiders' defensive turnaround, and they will lean on him to get them back on track. It starts with the best offense in the league, which will be an incredible challenge.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3