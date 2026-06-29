Rob Leonard 'Wanted To Be' Part of Raiders' Resurgence

As part of Klint Kubiak taking over as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator promoted defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator.

Leonard has been the Raiders' defensive line coach since 2023, but he will be overseeing the defense, which is monumental, as Kubiak will be handling offensive play-calling. Taking over as defensive coordinator will be a change of pace for Leonard, but he is excited for the opportunity .

Leonard's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas made several groundbreaking additions to that side of the ball in free agency, and Leonard is looking forward to the versatility the personnel offers.

"It is great, because it's trying to keep an advantage," Leonard said. "I want a player-led defense and them to understand conceptually. That's how you're able to be multiple, that's how they're able to understand the strengths and weaknesses of a call, and that has really been our focus."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's a matchup league, you can't outscheme people all day, and that's really important," Leonard continued. "I don't think how we teach D-line [will be] drastically different. What's my technique? Who am I striking?"

Overall, Leonard is thrilled to be the Raiders' defensive coordinator, as for the first time in recent memory, that unit is littered with formidable assets.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"This is where I wanted to be," Leonard said. "It's in my heart to build this place right and see the Raiders win. That would just mean a lot."

Overall Thoughts

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For years, the Raiders' defense has been overly reliant on Maxx Crosby to generate pressure and open up opportunities for others. Not only did the front office provide the 28-year-old pass rusher with an adequate supporting cast, but it vastly improved that side of the ball with significant free-agent acquisitions.

With the personnel at Leaonard's disposal , this is expected to be one of, if not the most improved, defenses in the league. There have been rumors that several teams are still interested in Crosby , but the team is not shopping the two-time All-Pro pass rusher, and Crosby is not demanding a trade. Assuming he is in Silver and Black to begin the season, the Raiders' defense should develop into a formidable unit.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The energy in the Raiders' building has grown exponentially since Kubiak’s arrival, and I expect Las Vegas to carry that momentum into training camp and eventually into the season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.