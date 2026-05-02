How Raiders' Draft Class Contributes to Immediate Winning

The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a rebuild. There's no doubt about that.

When teams rebuild, fans wonder whether they will be out of contention for multiple years. In some teams' cases, like the New England Patriots, that rebuild can last for just a few years before returning to contention.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Raiders haven't made the playoffs since 2021, and they haven't won a playoff game since 2003. They've been rebuilding for quite some time, and the contention factor hasn't come yet.

But things appear to be moving in the right direction due to a change in (minority) ownership. Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek have drawn on their past to build the foundation of a winner in Las Vegas.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders just put together an impressive 2026 NFL Draft class, featuring No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas hopes he can be the savior of a franchise that hasn't had a successful quarterback in several years.

While the Raiders may be far away from contending, a draft class can help turn a team around and bring it back to contention sooner rather than later. Can this draft class do that for the Silver and Black?

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Let's break down why this draft class can accelerate the Raiders' win-now timeline.

Raiders Draft Class and Winning Now

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No one is picking Las Vegas to win the AFC West in 2026, but if a couple of things go right, it wouldn't be crazy to think the team can push for a Wild Card spot this season.

That is dependent on a lot of things, but if Mendoza hits right away (or whenever he takes over for Kirk Cousins ), the timeline changes dramatically.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No. 1 overall picks like Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams led their teams to division titles last season, but neither did so in their first season as a starter. Can Mendoza buck that trend?

The Addition of Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) reacts after gaining control of a fumble during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It all depends on medicals with McCoy, but if he can play during his rookie season, he may be on track to become one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

That's a big 'if,' but he has the skills, athleticism, and intangibles to become a cornerstone for the Raiders' defense. He is the kind of culture-defining player who can propel the Raiders into contention sooner rather than later.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finding a potential franchise quarterback and a game-changing defensive player could help the Raiders become contenders in the next season or two. The rest of the draft class should be able to fall in line.