Cousins' Prior History Proves His Strengths' Match the Raiders' Strengths

When healthy, the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the top groups of tight ends in the National Football League. Brock Bowers is arguably the best tight end in the league, especially when healthy. Michael Mayer would likely be the top tight end on several other teams, and the Raiders have more.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins' History

Las Vegas' front office has executed a solid offseason plan, that has displayed their ability to critically analyze their coaching and roster issue. Then, make the appropriate moves to fix those issues. Time will tell how these moves pan out, but on paper, every move the Raiders have made makes sense.

The Raiders recently signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, to start the 2026 season. Las Vegas will draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, and let him learn from Cousins for as a long as possible, whatever that may look like to the coaching staff.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Adding Cousins to a budding offense was a smart move to buy the Raiders and Mendoza time early in his career. Cousins not only has plenty of experience leading a team, he has also shown the ability to successfully utilize tight ends during his various stops around the National Football League.

Cousins has paved the way for multiple tight ends to either eclipse 1,000 yards or come extremely close to doing so. This includes Kyle Rudolph, Tyler Conklin, and T.J. Hockenson, among others. Cousins joins a Raiders roster with Bowers, Mayer, and Ian Thomas.

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Cousins will also join a Raiders team with rising offensive minds in Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko. It remains to be seen just what Kubiak has in mind for the Raiders' offense moving forward, but his plans will undoubtedly involve plenty of Bowers and Mayer, and plenty of them.

Cousins explained his excitement to play with Bowers. He noted that he is married to a family of Georgia graduates and fans, who have kept him up to date on Bowers' success. Cousins' prior success with tight ends should bode well for the Raiders this season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Well, my wife went to Georgia, and my in-laws went to Georgia, and my wife's siblings went to Georgia, and the basement at my in-laws, where I've lived for many off seasons, is all red and black,” Cousins said.

“So, I watched a lot of Brock Bowers with my in-laws, and they would always say even when he was at Georgia, like, 'Boy, Kirk, you've always done well with tight ends. If you could play with him, that would be exciting.' So, I think my father-in-law is pretty happy I get to play with a dawg, a Georgia Bulldog. So, I met him on Monday or Tuesday, and it's a privilege anytime you can play with a really talented player, and he's a really talented player."