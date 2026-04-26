The Draft Cost These 2 Raiders Their Jobs

This year's draft was more important for the Las Vegas Raiders than any other in recent memory, as they needed to exit this process with foundational pieces that would turn around the organization's fate in short order.

That started by taking quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick. In the NFL, if you do not have at least a competent quarterback, you can forget about being competitive. While Mendoza is the long-term answer and might very well be the starter early in the season, head coach Klint Kubiak has discussed the importance of allowing the rookie to learn from the bench initially behind a veteran.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas solidified that process by signing Kirk Cousins to essentially a one-year deal, indicating the 37-year-old signal caller will be the Week 1 starter. As we leave this draft, here are two players on the Raiders ' roster whose jobs could be in jeopardy following this draft.

Jeremy Chinn

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old safety signed a two-year, $16.25 million contract with the Raiders last offseason. Chinn, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, had a productive 2025 season in Las Vegas, recording 63 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two passed defended, and one sack in 15 games played.

That being said, the Raiders selected defensive back Treydan Stukes with the No. 38 pick. The Arizona product's versatile skill set was on display throughout his collegiate career, operating as a nickel cornerback and safety. Chinn has played multiple positions during his career, but the high-draft capital invested in Stukes, paired with the veteran safety entering the final year of his deal, means the writing is on the wall.

Darien Porter

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Porter was selected in the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft, and although he will be entering his second season with more room to grow, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound cornerback may not see his opportunity fully blossom in Las Vegas.

Evident by the number of picks invested in the secondary, the Raiders entered this draft with a clear deficiency in that area of the roster. As is the case in every draft, there is a player with health concerns that causes that individual to plummet down the board, despite elite talent. This year's prospect was cornerback Jermod McCoy.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the pre-draft process, McCoy was viewed as the CB2 in this draft class - behind Mansoor Delane - and was universally evaluated as a first-round talent. However, as mentioned, his knee injury - which caused McCoy to miss the entire 2025 season - was a major red flag.

The Tennessee product slipped all the way to the fourth round, where Spytek pulled the trigger and selected McCoy with the 101st overall pick. It is a low-risk, high-reward selection and could be proven worthwhile as soon as this upcoming season.