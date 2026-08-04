How Dylan Laube Complements Raiders Running Backs

Head coach Klint Kubiak is already establishing a strong culture in Henderson, Nevada, as the Las Vegas Raiders begin a new era under the first-year head coach. One of the key aspects of Kubiak's offensive system is the rejuvenation of the run game, which was by far the worst in football last season.

Despite drafting Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, it didn't solve the many issues in Las Vegas. Under Kubiak and behind a healthy Kolton Miller and big-ticket center Tyler Linderbaum, along with rookie Mike Washington, Jeanty has a chance to shine bright in 2026 and inch closer to reaching his potential as a top running back in the sport.

Dylan Laube’s Presence Is More Important Than You Think

Third-string rusher and special teams asset Dylan Laube is looking to find his role and complementary value under Kubiak and running backs coach Omar Young, who has a history of getting the best out of his tailbacks for any franchise or program in the sport. Laube is seen on special teams coverages, kick returns, and occasionally in the rotation. This is a talented runner with ample versatility.

Monday was the first day we saw pads go on in training camp, which gives us a better understanding of how physical and productive these players could be this season. The running backs got to show what type of pad level and physicality they brought to practice, as Young came away impressed. However, it is the way Laube, Jeanty, and Washington complement each other, especially with the former's skill set, that stands out.

Coach Young on Laube’s Complementary Play in Running Back Room

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I mean, they all complement each other. They're all different in their own different ways, right?" Young said. "And I think Dylan [Laube] does a really good job of just attacking every single day and trying to get one day better. He's super intentional about his work and all the things that we talk about doing. He goes out there and it's rare that he makes the same mistake twice."

"He brings a lot of different skill sets in terms of being able to catch the ball, being able to run the ball, being able to protect. You think of him as being a small dude, but he's really strong and stout. So, he brings a lot to the table for us and I’m really excited about him as well."

Could Laube Carve Out a Serious Role in Raiders' Offense?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jeanty is to live up to his top-10 draft billing, it will be hard for Kubiak and Young to keep him off the field. Laube has the skill set to make an immediate impact, especially as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. I have no doubts that the former online draft community darling could find a role in the offense, but getting significant playing time outside of special teams play will be a tall task.