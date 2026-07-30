Key Notes From Day 2 of Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders took the field for the second day of training camp. Below are a few notes.

Kubiak/Janocko Will Put Ashton Jeanty in Advantageous Situations

The Raiders invested the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft on Jeanty, only to supply him arguably the worst offensive coordinator, offensive line, and offensive line coach in the National Football League. Still, Jeanty was able to break the franchise rookie record for scrimmage yards.

He did so with many of those yards coming after contact at or behind the line of scrimmage. This was a separate issue from the subpar playcalling and Las Vegas' fatal flaw along its offensive line. This offseason, the Raiders fixed those three pressing issues, and it is evident at camp.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the second day of camp, Jeanty had several solid runs, including a lengthy one that went for a touchdown. Jeanty's talent and solid blocking helped make the play happen, but it was clear that the play's schematics led to the run.

It was a touchdown before the ball was even snapped, which is a testament to the scheme Las Vegas is implementing and the play callers behind the scheme. Las Vegas is right where they need to be at this point in training camp, of laying the foundation.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty may not put up eye-popping numbers this season, but at least Las Vegas' scheme and playcalling will help put the talented back in a position to be more successful more often. Jeanty will not have to worry about bad playcalling moving forward.

Raiders Will Maximize the Value of Rookie OL Trey Zuhn III

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders wanted to add versatility along the offensive line this offseason. They did so by adding Zuhn. Las Vegas made it known when they drafted him that his ability to play every position along the offensive line was a significant part of the reason why they drafted him.

That versatility has already been on display throughout the Raiders' offseason programs and through the early part of training camp. As expected, Zuhn has lined up all over the offensive line. He has lined up at a different position in camp than he did in mandatory minicamp and Organized Team Activities.

The Raiders have all but figured out the starters along their offensive line, at least to the point of knowing Zuhn is not among that group. Las Vegas has wisely spent Zuhn's first offseason and training camp figuring out where he can help them out the most.

The process of figuring that out may take some time, and the answer could change even after they come to a conclusion. Regardless of what they decide, the Raiders are going to get their money's worth and a healthy return on the investment made in Zuhn.

There Is More Than Enough Room for Both Jeanty and Mike Washington To Coexist

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak and Janocko are definitely keeping their plans for Washington close to their chest, but at the very least, it is clear that Washington will make an immediate impact. That impact will come in both big and small ways. Mainly, Las Vegas can give Jeanty breaks and keep him fresh, without much of a drop-off.

Washington is not Jeanty, but the Raiders do not need him to be. Washington will make it tough for defenses to take plays off just because Jeanty is not on the field.

It Will Be Tough To Run on Rob Leonard’s Defense

Every team aims to stop the run, but not every team does so consistently. The Raiders' defense stopped the run well for the first quarter or so of last season, only to ultimately fall down the ranking of run-stopping defense as the season went downhill.

Las Vegas revamped its roster this offseason, with special attention being paid to the defensive line and linebackers. They have added enough talent that if they stay healthy, it is fair to believe they can firmly establish themselves as a solid run defense for the long term.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leonard, who has spent the past three seasons as the team's defensive line coach, should only be aided by the roster additions the Raiders made on defense this offseason. They have some things to clean up, but based on training camp, it is fair to believe Las Vegas will be tough to run the ball against.