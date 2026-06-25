How Kirk Cousins Handling Raiders' Approach With Mendoza

When any team gets a new rookie quarterback that they have been waiting for, all the talk is about how he is going to come in and save the franchise. That is what they have been talking about with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders picked their franchise quarterback in Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But as we have seen in the past, it is not easy to come in and fix a team right away. Usually, rookie quarterbacks join a franchise that has not found winning ways in a long time. That is what Mendoza is coming into.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Cousins Knows Everything That Comes With Being a Veteran

This time, the Silver and Black have a plan not only for him but for this team. Mendoza is not just going to go out there and be put into the fire on day one. That is why the team went out and got veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins . Cousins is a proven quarterback in the league and will help Mendoza develop, and will help this team win games next season.

Cousins is not coming into this situation with blind eyes. He knows what it is, and the franchise let him know right away. They are all on the same page, and that is important for any team's success. Cousins is going to handle all the talk the right way, and there is nothing that points to this thing with these two quarterbacks going the wrong way for this organization.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"I think it comes with a territory," said Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins on The Rich Eisen Show. "You know, year 15 in the league. I am no stranger to how this thing works. You go out there and play the best you can, you help your team the best you can."

"Contribute to our team's success and you let the decision get made as they get made. But, I expect to be able to help this team win and be out there on the field. You roll with whatever happens. You stay focused on what is going on inside the building, not what is happening outside of the building."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Best Quarterback Is Going To Play

The Raiders are in a great position with these two quarterbacks going into the new season. It is a win-win situation for this franchise. It is going to play out the way it is supposed to. They are going to play the right quarterback and go after it the right way each week.